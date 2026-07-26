Sean McVay predicts big role for RB Blake Corum on Rams offense ahead of 2026 NFL season

Sean McVay has been giving hints of what the Los Angeles Rams will be in the next NFL season, including Blake Corum.

The Los Angeles Rams are in the Super Bowl contender bubble ahead of the 2026 NFL season. With an elite and creative head coach like Sean McVay, one can always expect new changes, and this year might include giving running back Blake Corum a more prominent role.

Sean McVay spoke recently on Aaron Donald’s future. Now, McVay said Corum will “be a big factor in what we’re going to do this year.” Corum competed but was the clear-cut RB2 behind Kyren Williams last year.

McVay also gave an update on Puka Nacua amid holdout rumors. The head coach has had a busy start to the training camp. The Rams have big hype behind them and now Corum could be one of the big factors to improve the team.

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Blake Corum’s 2025 NFL season

Corum’s sophomore NFL season was one that saw him get increased snaps and that ended up being a very productive season for an RB2. Corum ended 2025 with 746 yards and six touchdowns.

HC Sean McVay on Blake Corum:



“He’s a stud, and he’s gonna be a big factor in what we’re gonna do this year”



(@CoachspeakIndex) pic.twitter.com/YjOdWp5S20 — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) July 25, 2026

Corum has shown he is a highly efficient running back for the Los Angeles Rams known for his exceptional vision, low center of gravity, and elite contact balance. He proved to be very reliable in short-yardage plays.

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Rams offense looks like world beaters for next season

Having arguably the NFL’s best wide receiver in Puka Nacua, the reigning MVP in Matthew Stafford and mastermind like Sean McVay will certainly boost this team into new heights.