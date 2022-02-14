The greatest pass rusher of his generation could walk away from the game. Check out what Aaron Donald said right after leading the Los Angeles Rams to a win in Super Bowl LVI.

Not so long ago, the Los Angeles Rams were on the wrong side of the Vince Lombardi trophy. Now, after going all-in and trading away multiple assets, they went back to the big stage and ended up winning the Super Bowl.

With Matthew Stafford at the helm, even non-Rams fans kind of wanted them to win the big game. But besides Stafford, everybody wanted the football gods to reward Aaron Donald on an incredible career.

Some reports claimed that Donald was ready to walk away from the game after Super Bowl LVI and no one wanted to see the greatest pass-rusher of his generation retire without a ring. Fortunately, that will no longer be the case.

Aaron Donald Says He'll Take It Day By Day

But, will Donald actually retire? The future Hall of Famer didn't exactly deny the rumors, but he didn't say that he was considering that, either. For now, he's just going to enjoy being a Super Bowl champion.

"I’m just on the moment, will enjoy this with my family," Donald said after the game. "I’m going to enjoy this with my teammates and my family for a couple days, how about that? It’s a blessing.”

Donald Talks About The Final Play Vs. Bengals

Just like we all wanted it to happen, Donald sealed the Super Bowl win with a sack. The Bengals went on shotgun on 4-and-1 and, as expected, their shaky offensive line could only do so much against a physical specimen like Donald:

“You’ve just got to be relentless,” Donald said. “If you want something bad enough, you’ve got to go get it. It was right there in front of us. We had the lead, and the defense put it on our shoulders to make the big stop for us to be world champions.”

Sean McVay Says He's Not Retiring

Rams' coach Sean McVay was also tied to retirement rumors over the past couple of weeks. However, the young signal-caller shut down that narrative by stating that he'll definitely be back next season:

“No. No. No. I’m so happy for this team right now," McVay said. "I’m so happy to be associated with it. We’re going to enjoy tonight. I’m not going to remember any of it.”

The Rams face an offseason with plenty of question marks. Their salary cap situation is complicated and they don't have any first or second-round picks in the upcoming Draft. But hey, none of that matters now.