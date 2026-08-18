Aaron Glenn’s latest update on Breece Hall brings relief for NY Jets

During the New York Jets’ latest practice, Breece Hall gave everyone a scare after suffering an injury, and Aaron Glenn addressed the running back’s current situation.

Breece Hall suffered an injury during his latest practice with the New York Jets, raising concerns at the team’s facility. During his press conference, Aaron Glenn revealed that his star running back will be sidelined for two to three weeks.

The relief came when the coach himself added that Hall will be available to the coaching staff for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. The Jets will visit the Tennessee Titans in that game.

Hall initially suffered a strained groin, but ultimately, the injury was not as serious as initially feared. One of the most explosive RBs in the AFC, he is one of Aaron Glenn’s primary weapons in the ground game.

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Geno Smith needs Hall at 100%

The AFC East has the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills as the main contenders, so winning the division will require having the entire roster at full strength. Geno Smith will look to Breece Hall as his primary weapon in the running game, and his recovery is a must for Week 1.

Breece Hall #20 of the New York Jets

During his last season in the Big Apple, Hall recorded 243 carries for 1,065 rushing yards. He totaled four touchdowns, averaging 4.4 yards per carry. Can he improve those numbers in 2026?

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The Jets’ backfield

Aaron Glenn can’t take anything for granted, especially when it comes to the health of his players. In the event that Hall suffers a setback with his injury during the season, these are the options the Jets have in the running game.

Braelon Allen

Isaiah Davis

Kene Nwangwu

Chip Trayanum

Sam Scott

What’s next for the Jets?

This team has two more preseason games remaining before the start of the 2026 NFL season. First, they will visit the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium next Friday, August 21, while they will wrap up their preparation in the classic New York matchup against the Giants on August 28 at MetLife Stadium.