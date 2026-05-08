NY Jets reset the market: How Breece Hall’s new contract stacks up behind Saquon Barkley and CMC

Although Breece Hall was expected to play the 2026 season under the franchise tag, the New York Jets have instead secured him with a contract extension that makes him one of the highest-paid running backs in the NFL.

Breece Hall is getting paid. Although he was set to play the 2026 season under the franchise tag, the New York Jets opted to give him a contract extension, resetting the RB market and making him one of the three highest-paid players at his position.

In March, the Jets informed Breece Hall that they planned to use the $14.293 million franchise tag on him for 2026. Two months later, the club reconsidered and offered him a long-term extension instead.

On Friday, the Jets signed Hall to a three-year, $45.75 million extension. This deal will pay him an average annual salary of $15.25 million, placing him behind only Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey on the list of the league’s highest-paid running backs.

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How Breece Hall’s extension resets the RB market

A few weeks ago, Breece Hall spoke out about the Jets placing the franchise tag on him. Today, his words seem to have had an impact, as the club decided to give him the extension he was desperately seeking.

Hall is an outstanding running back, yet many believe this extension exceeds what he was expected to earn. He is now a top-three highest-paid running back, which sets high expectations for his performance with the Jets.

This extension is set to have a ripple effect across the league. Jonathan Taylor of the Colts is entering the final year of the three-year extension he signed in 2023; with Hall’s new deal, he has a new standard to aim for in his next contract.

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The Jets have a solid offense for 2026

By securing Breece Hall for 2026 and beyond, the Jets’ outlook looks promising. They have Geno Smith as QB1, and the pieces surrounding the veteran indicate that New York could be a dark horse this season.

Cried for the first time since I tore my ACL. This day really hit different for me man🙏🏾🤞🏾 — Breece Hall (@BreeceH) May 8, 2026

QB: Geno Smith

RB: Breece Hall

WR1: Garrett Wilson

WR2: Omar Cooper Jr.

WR3: AD Mitchell

TE1: Kenyon Sadiq

TE2: Mason Taylor