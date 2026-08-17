Breece Hall injured: Sports Doctor explains three possible scenarios for NY Jets RB

Breece Hall suffered an apparent groin injury in the New York Jets practice, and a renowned Sports Doctor has explained three different possible injuries.

Breece Hall is one of the New York Jets‘ best offensive players. Hence, when reports came out that he had to leave training due to an injury, alarms went off. It’s since been labeled as a groin injury, but imagery is still needed. However, a renowned Sports Doctor has given three possible scenarios for the running back.

Jesse Morse is a Sports Doctor who has more than 200,000 followers on social media and is known for his accurate assessments on NFL injuries. Hence, he usually gives clarity on possible outcomes, and he did just that with Hall.

Head coach Aaron Glenn brought calm to the Jets fans. However, per Morse, there are three possible groin injuries Hall could’ve had:

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Groin ‘Tweak’ – Couple of days to recover Groin/Adductor Strain Grade 1 – Two weeks to recover Groin/Adductor Strain Grade 2 – Approximately six weeks to recover

Morse stated another risky factor in Hall’s injury

Given that reports say it’s not a serious injury, most would be inclined to think it’s either a tweak or a grade 1 injury. However, per Morse, “Groin strains are like calf strain, poor healing/blood supply, and notorious to easy reinjury.”

Jets RB Breece Hall suffered a strained groin today, per HC Aaron Glenn. “I don’t think it was a big deal,” Glenn told reporters. pic.twitter.com/Pr3068XgLk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 17, 2026

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Hall has a history of injuries, as most running backs do. However, the fact that a groin is prone to be reinjured is an alarm for the Jets to really take care of their star. He needs to be at a 100% if the Jets want to have a difference-maker on offense.

Jets RB depth chart

Breece Hall is clearly the best running back on the Jets but he is not the only one who’s hurt right now. Isaiah Davis is also injured. Still, once the season rolls around, this should be the team’s depth chart:

Breece Hall

Braelon Allen

Isaiah Davis

Kene Nwangwu

Chip Trayanum

Sam Scott