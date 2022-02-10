Amid all the speculation about his future, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers gave Denver Broncos fans some hope about a potential trade. Check out what he said.

Even though the Green Bay Packers haven't played in the past couple of weeks, Aaron Rodgers continues to be the man of the hour around the NFL. This time, however, due to all speculation about his future.

The legendary gunslinger is reportedly considering leaving Lambeau Field for the first time in his career and, even though retirement is also a possibility, most insiders believe he's not ready to walk away from the game.

Notably, the Denver Broncos have emerged as a potential destination for him. Moreover, he hasn't exactly shied away from the rumors and on the contrary, fueled the fire even more in his latest public appearance.

Aaron Rodgers Says He Could Join The Broncos

(Transcript via ClutchPoints)

"While participating in the Phoenix Waste Management Open golf tournament on Wednesday, Broncos fans were recruiting Rodgers to Denver ahead of one of his drives, and in a surprising move, Rodgers acknowledged them with a somewhat cryptic response:

Ahead of Rodgers’ tee shot, Broncos fans in the crowd could be heard shouting 'Come to Denver!' in the direction of the veteran quarterback. Surprisingly, Rodgers played into their recruitment pitches, responding with a simple message: 'We’ll see.'"

Rodgers Could Follow Nathaniel Hackett

It's worth noting that the Broncos just appointed former Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett as their new coach. That move alone could be more than enough to lure number 12 to Empower Field at Mile High:

“There’s nobody in the building that brings me more joy or is more fun to be around than Nathaniel Hackett," the quarterback said in November 2020. “I love him. Hope he doesn’t go anywhere — unless I do.”

Hackett Loves To Coach Rodgers

Hackett became a prominent figure around NFL assistants thanks to his work with Aaron Rodgers under center. Needless to say, he has nothing but praise, love, and respect for the California product:

“First and foremost, Aaron [Rodgers] was absolutely unbelievable," Hackett said as soon as he was appointed as the Broncos' coach. "He’s been one of my biggest supporters and I love him. I’m thankful very much for him. Coaching a man like that, the one thing I learned is, you better have an answer for every question because he’s going to ask every single question about every single thing that you’re going to do. I think that was something that was very valuable for me."

We all know Rodgers loves to troll the fans so maybe we shouldn't read too much into this. But the Broncos make perfect sense for him to continue his career, just like Peyton Manning did nearly a decade ago.