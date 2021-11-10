Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers is facing tough backlash right now. His vaccination fiasco and violation of NFL protocols have put him in the eye of the storm os, as he'd say, "in the crosshairs of the woke mob."

For others, Rodgers has now become an even bigger idol, a voice of the voiceless, a guy who would put his freedom ahead of anything. Whether you're a part of one group or the other, we're not here to judge you.

But, apparently, all the criticism Rodgers has faced over the past couple of days has made him reconsider his stance. That's why he went back to the Pat McAfee Show to apologize for his 'misleading comments'.

NFL News: Aaron Rodgers Apologizes For His Misleading Comments

"I just want to start off the show acknowledging that I made some comments that people might have felt were misleading," the QB said. "To anybody who felt misled by those comments, I take full responsibility for those comments. I'm excited about feeling better and I'm excited about moving forward and hopefully getting back with my team and getting back to doing what I do best, and that's playing ball. It's been tough to be away from it. I've been obviously dealing with the COVID and I feel like I'm on the other side of it thankfully, and thankful to still be able to have something to look forward to, hopefully."

Rodgers Won't Back Down Over 'Cancel Culture'

The legendary quarterback also said that he was unbothered and unfazed by 'cancel culture' and those who'll hate him for his comments and his stance:

"The other stuff is so out of my control, and there's going to be people that don't like you and hate you for things you said or might not even understand what you said or know what you said -- it might just (be) a headline -- and that's fine," Rodgers added. "I believe that people are entitled to their opinion and even it's a thing that's unfavorable of me. But I'm going to continue to try and be the best version of me moving forward and I'm excited about getting back on the field as soon as possible."

Rodgers was fined by the league but will face no further discipline and is fully expected to be back on the field for Sunday's clash against the Seattle Seahawks, and it'll be interesting to see how the people at Lambeau Field will greet him.