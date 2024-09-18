NFL News: Aaron Rodgers delivers a pointed message to his Jets teammates after ugly win

After a 1-1 record for the New York Jets in the NFL, veteran QB Aaron Rodgers delivered a clear message to his teammates.

The New York Jets secured a convincing victory in Week 2 of the NFL, defeating the Tennessee Titans 24-17. However, Aaron Rodgers‘ authoritative voice was heard, calling for calm amidst the excitement of the win and the performance, delivering a clear message to his teammates.

Through a team transcript, Rodgers made it clear that they need to keep improving to achieve better results: “What matters is what we did on the field, you know, how close we are is great for coaches because they can coach up, the whole thing, but, you know it’d be a boondoggle to keep doing the same thing over and over and expect different results,

“So you know, we’ve got to change a couple things, we’ve got to be a little sharper, we’ve got to start faster. We’ve been starting really slow the first two weeks, so we’ve got to start faster, put something together in the first 15 [plays], give our defense a chance to play with a lead.”, Rodgers finally concluded.

The Jets will open Week 3 against the New England Patriots in a Thursday Night Football matchup that promises to be highly intriguing, especially as it’s a divisional clash. Rodgers and his teammates will have the opportunity to fine-tune the necessary details to secure a victory and improve their record.

New York quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8)looks over the 49ers defense during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Monday Night Football game between the New York Jets and the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers beat the Jets 32-19 at Levi Stadium San Francisco Calif.

Rodgers and the respect for his next opponent

Next Thursday Night Football will see the New York Jets face off against the New England Patriots. Both teams hold a 1-1 record and will be looking for a win to secure a positive standing.

Aaron Rodgers made his weekly appearance on ‘The Pat McAfee Show’ and emphasized the challenge of facing the Patriots, specifically highlighting cornerback Christian Gonzalez: “I think he’s a great player,” Rodgers said.

“… I got to know him a little bit this offseason. He’s a great kid and he’s super, super talented. He’s an elite player… Christian is one of those guys who enjoys a challenge, he enjoys competition and will go from side to side.”

New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) after a preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers on August 8, 2024, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

What’s next for the New York Jets?

In the aforementioned Thursday night showdown against the Patriots, Robert Saleh‘s squad will face a series of tough matchups that will ultimately determine what these Jets are capable of this season.

vs Denver Broncos – Week 4

vs Minnesota Vikings – Week 5

vs Buffalo Bills – Week 6

vs Pittsburgh Steelers – Week 7

vs New England Patriots – Week 8