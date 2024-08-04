Aaron Rodgers' mindset on the New York Jets this offseason has drawn comparisons with the likes of Tom Brady and Peyton Manning.

Even though he joined the team last year, 2024 feels like Aaron Rodgers‘ first season with the New York Jets. And the quarterback is apparently taking a page or two out of Tom Brady and Peyton Manning‘s books to lead the franchise.

According to head coach Robert Saleh, the 40-year-old is making sure to set the bar high on the Jets locker room by pushing his teammates in a similar way the likes of Manning and Brady did back in the day.

“I’ve heard stories of Peyton Manning and Tom Brady — not to compare them — but it’s the same thing,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “The expectation and the standard is high. As a quarterback, he’s trying to operate at a certain level of efficiency, which means people around him need to be efficient at the same level. When he’s not feeling that as a group’s leader and voice, he voices his opinion.”

Both Manning and Brady raised their voices whenever they needed to, and they’ve been pretty successful doing so. Therefore, it makes sense Rodgers embraces a similar kind of leadership in New York.

Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium on December 03, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The Jets haven’t been to the playoffs since 2010, and A-Rod is the first star quarterback they’ve had in a very long time. If anyone should raise the standard on the team, it’s him.

Aaron Rodgers looking to live up to the expectations with Jets

When the Jets traded for Rodgers in the summer of 2023, the expectations in the Big Apple were through the roof. However, it didn’t take long for their hopes to be crushed.

Only four snaps into his Jets debut, the veteran quarterback suffered a season-ending injury. The team couldn’t succeed without him, which is why all eyes are now on his long-awaited return this season.

With Rodgers healthy, the Jets believe they can go far in the AFC. It won’t be easy, since making it out in their own division already looks like a challenging task with the Bills and Dolphins also in a strong position to contend. But Rodgers is trying to make his team have that competitive mentality.