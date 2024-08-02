Even though rumors suggested that the New York Jets could sign Davante Adams, it seems like the AFC East team has another wide receiver in mind to help Aaron Rodgers.

Not Davante Adams: Jets are set to sign a new WR for Aaron Rodgers

The New York Jets want Aaron Rodgers to have the best wide receivers at his service. Even though rumors suggested that Davante Adams could join the AFC East team this offseason, another wideout is now on his way to signing with the Green Gang.

When the Jets traded for Aaron Rodgers, the team’s front office applied all their efforts to add several players to help the quarterback. However, there is still one top-tier piece missing: Davante Adams.

The quarterback has made it clear that he would like to be reunited with his former teammate. Nevertheless, it seems the team has no intentions of trading for him and would rather sign another player who would be a lot cheaper for them.

Report: Jets are set to sign a former Pro Bowl wide receiver

Aaron Rodgers didn’t have a great 2023 NFL season. During his first drive with the Jets, the veteran quarterback tore his Achilles, ending all hopes of success for New York immediately.

Nevertheless, Rodgers is set to be ready for the start of the upcoming campaign. The Jets are eager to see him leading the offense, with several new players who could help him achieve greatness this year.

Since his arrival, the Jets have been adding numerous players to surround Rodgers with the best talent possible. He wants to be reunited with Davante Adams, but New York is set to sign another wide receiver instead.

According to NFC Sports, Jarvis Landry is trying out with the Jets. He was spotted at the team’s training camp on Thursday and could possibly be signed in the upcoming days.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 18: Jarvis Landry #5 of the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on September 18, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Landry is 31 years old and last played two years ago. He has been trying to join an NFL team since then, even trying out for the Jacksonville Jaguars this spring. Now, it seems like he will have another chance with the AFC East squad.

Who are the wide receivers of the New York Jets?

It is no coincidence that the Jets are interested in adding a new wide receiver for Aaron Rodgers’ offense. The group has Garrett Wilson as the primary weapon, but the real problem is the lack of depth.

During this offseason, the Jets signed Mike Williams, a former player for the Chargers. Nevertheless, he was recently placed on the PUP list, which is why the team is interested in signing another wideout this offseason.