Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers shared his thoughts on Patrick Mahomes' struggles this season. Check out what he said about the Kansas City Chiefs star.

It may have taken a couple of years but eventually, the so-called 'Madden Curse' seems to be catching up to Patrick Mahomes. He leads the NFL in turnovers and has struggled to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to contention.

To be fair, several of his interceptions have bounced right off his receivers' hands, and the Chiefs' defense has been historically bad. But still, Pat is forcing things and taking unnecessary risks.

Nonetheless, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn't seem to be worried about Mahomes' regression. If anything, he thinks it's just a matter of time before he gets back on track.

Aaron Rodgers Says He's Not Worried About Patrick Mahomes

“When it comes to Pat, I’m not worried about him,” the Packers quarterback said on The Pat McAfee Show. “And I don’t think anybody really should be worried about him. When you’re a transcendent talent like that, it’s only a matter of time (before you struggle some). …The most difficult thing is sustained greatness, I think in any sport. There’s an idea of plateauing at your peak and being able to sustain an incredibly high level of play that puts you in the upper echelon. And I believe that’s Pat’s destiny."

“He’s already established an incredible level of play, and he probably will for the next 10 or 15 years, depending how long he wants to play. But that is definitely the most difficult thing because they are just waiting for you to show a chink in the armor, a slight fall off so that they can, you know, they can bury you," he added.

Even at his age, Patrick Mahomes has already put together a Hall of Famer résumé. He's also generationally wealthy, so it's not like we're just going to ignore what he's done thus far. Hopefully, he'll be back to his former level rather sooner than later.