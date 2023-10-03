Aaron Rodgers attended the Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets matchup on Sunday night while rehabbing from a torn Achilles he suffered in week 1 against the Bills. Despite the champions defeated them 23-20, the quarterback had good things to say about the team’ performance.

Rodgers’ presence in the stadium was noteworthy, and he shared his thoughts on the game during his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.” The quarterback touched on different topics, with the nickname he gave to Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce being a highlight.

“There’s some sentiment that there’s some sort of moral victory out there, that we hung with the champs. Our defense played well and Pat didn’t have a crazy game and Mr. Pfizer, we kind of shut him down a little bit.”

Why Did Aaron Rodgers Call Travis Kelce “Mr. Pfizer”?

Since the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory, they have gained significant visibility. Kelce, in particular, has become a prominent figure in numerous commercials. Moreover, his recent relationship with singer Taylor Swift has garnered substantial attention within the NFL community.

But none of those things were what Rodgers based on as he gave the tight end a nickname. “He’s doing commercials for Pfizer, so I’m sure he’s owning it. I was watching the game, I couldn’t hear the commercials. But I’ve seen him on a few of them. Him and Pat have a lot of commercials.”

Rodgers playfully referred to him as “Mr. Pfizer” when discussing the game because Chiefs star has advocated for people to get vaccinated. Kelce has been featured in Pfizer commercials, particularly promoting flu and COVID-19 vaccines.

What Is Aaron Rodgers’ Posture on Vaccines?

Rodgers himself has been in the spotlight for his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine and his criticism of the NFL’s policy regarding it. Rodgers was exposed when he got covid back in 2021 after saying he was immunized. His comments about Kelce’s commercials may have sounded like a playful comment for some, while he also subtly referenced his own views on the subject.