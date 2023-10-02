Taylor Swift’s connection to the football world came through her relationship with Travis Kelce. While the NFL aims to capitalize on this newfound interest, it has encountered an intense backlash for showing excessive support for both the Kansas City Chiefs and the singer.

Travis Kelce’s dream of dating Taylor Swift became a reality during the summer when the 12-time Grammy award winner accepted his invitations and began spending time with the tight end.

This is how the Swifties have made their presence felt in the NFL. Taylor’s followers are now showing a strong interest in football, particularly in the Chiefs, and the league is benefiting from the increased attention.

NFL fans are not thrilled with the league’s support for the Chiefs because of Taylor Swift

The NFL has gained a lot of new fans recently. Taylor Swift’s supporters are now following the National Football Leagued thanks to the singer’s relationship with Travis Kelce, tight end of the Chiefs.

Unfortunately, the NFL is now facing intense backlash for supporting Kansas City since Swift’s arrival. Following the Chiefs’ victory over the New York Jets in Week 4, the league’s official Instagram account updated its bio to “Chiefs are 2-0 as Swifties,” a move that didn’t sit well with many fans.

However, the league quickly erased these words from its bio. Many fans believe the Chiefs received extra help by the referees during the entire game against the Jets, so it was not the best move by their social media team.

How did Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift meet?

While the official story has not been revealed yet, Travis Kelce mentioned that he gave Taylor Swift’s staff a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it during one of her concerts, hoping to receive a call from the talented singer to arrange a meeting.