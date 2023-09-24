The possible relationship between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift might have a ripple effect on the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes, quarterback of the team, has now revealed that he feels pressured by the singer’s fans.

Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season was different for Travis Kelce. After several weeks of rumors, his relationship with Taylor Swift might have been confirmed, as the Grammy award winner appeared at Arrowhead Stadium for the game against the Chicago Bears.

Earlier this year, Kelce revealed that he tried to give his number to the singer during one of her concerts. His move appears to have functioned, as she was now spotted supporting him and cheering for the Chiefs in company of the tight end’s mother.

Patrick Mahomes admits the Kelce-Swift relationship could be impacting his gameplay

An unusual person was spotted at Travis Kelce’s suite in Arrowhead Stadium today. Taylor Swift, American singer and songwriter, visited the home of the Chiefs to support Travis Kelce, her alleged boyfriend.

Throughout the entire game, fans were eagerly anticipating a touchdown from Travis Kelce to witness Swift’s reaction. Fortunately, Patrick Mahomes was able to connect with his teammate in the end zone, and the quarterback felt relieved to do so.

“Yeah, I heard she was in the house,” Mahomes told Fox Sports when asked if he knew Taylor Swift was attending the game. “Yeah, I felt pressure. I think he wanted to get into the end zone just as much as all the other Swifties wanted him to.”

Taylor Swift’s attendance at Arrowhead Stadium suggests that her relationship with Travis Kelce might now be confirmed. She enthusiastically cheered for all the Chiefs’ touchdowns, with special euphoria when the tight end made the score.

Is Taylor Swift the same age as Travis Kelce?

Yes, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are both 33 years old, but the tight end was born a few months earlier.