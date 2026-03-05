Aaron Rodgers discards career option as retirement rumors loom after no talks with Steelers

Another NFL offseason, another Aaron Rodgers saga. This time, there’s not been a darkness retreat, or an ayahuasca trip, however, the Pittsburgh Steelers are still waiting on the quarterback to see if he will come back or not. Reports say talks are stagnant right now.

However, the future Hall-of-Famer discarded one of the roads many former players take after they call it quits. Speaking on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers said “When this is done, it’s Keyser Soze, and you won’t see me. You won’t see me. I’m not doing TV… I’m not gonna be out and about.”

This comes after an Andrew Marchand report on The Athletic that said Rodgers was a wild card to join the cast of NBC’s Football Night. Rodgers was quick to dismiss that notion. Mike Florio of NBC Sports also has an interesting theory on the QB’s future. “If Rodgers will disappear when he’s done playing and he hasn’t yet disappeared, he’s not done playing,” Florio wrote. So, should the Steelers be happy that he is appearing on a TV show?

Rodgers was a natural on TV

Not only has Rodgers appeared plenty of times on the Pat McAfee Show, leaving endless quotes and spotlight-grabbing moments, but he also appeared as a guest host of the show Jeopardy! in 2021. Needless to say, everyone tuned in and Rodgers was actually great at it.

However, Rodgers wants to vanish and never be seen again. One would assume he would still get plenty of offers —and lucrative ones— to appear on TV. Rodgers always plays the nonchalant card, yet he still loves the spotlight, so when he call it quits, it’s time to see if he actually goes through with living an anonymous life.

The Steelers might need an answer soon enough

With Mike McCarthy ready to get going with the Steelers, not having certainty on the QB position is clearly not ideal. Hence, it’s time for the conversations to ramp up, as being stagnant helps no party.

