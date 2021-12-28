Aaron Rodgers is having yet another fantastic season with the Green Bay Packers. After 16 weeks of action, the quarterback opened up on the rumors about his future that were all over the news during the summer.

The 2021 NFL season has the Green Bay Packers as one of the heavy favorites for the Super Bowl again following a strong start to the campaign, in which Aaron Rodgers and company clinched the NFC North.

The veteran quarterback is making a strong case to win the MVP award for the second straight year and fourth time in his career. It has been an amazing season for Rodgers so far, as not only he's leading the Packers to another trip to the postseason but also made records along the way.

Needless to say, the outlook is completely different from the offseason, when it looked like he would never suit up for the Packers again. A lot has happened since then, and Rodgers revealed what he learned from those long months.

Packers news: Aaron Rodgers reveals lesson from the offseason saga

During his latest weekly appearance in the Pat McAfee Show, Aaron Rodgers talked about a number of topics, including the offseason trade rumors when his future in Green Bay looked uncertain.

Although it was understood he wanted out of the Packers and a trade looked inevitable, there was a shocking turn of events as Rodgers ultimately continued at Lambeau Field. And for him, that has given a lesson.

"I think there was obviously a slow news cycle in the summer and you know, with my silence about most of it there was room for people to fill in the blanks about my mindset, what I was thinking, a lot of people talking for me..." Rodgers said.

"As much as anything this year, I think we've all learned - myself especially, how quickly the narratives can change," he continued. "You know, when you come back, when you face adversity, when you stand up for what you believe in, when you speak the truth and keep talking and represent yourself, the narratives can change. And obviously when you play good football that narrative can change as well."

What Rodgers pointed out is undeniable. For months, his stand-off saga stole all the headlines and his future looked far from Green Bay. Heading into the New Year, Rodgers not only continues at the Packers but he's also on pace to lead them to another Super Bowl appearance.