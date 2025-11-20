Trending topics:
Aaron Rodgers or Mason Rudolph: Ben Johnson ‘chooses’ which Steelers quarterback he would like to face with Bears

Ben Johnson seems unwilling to miss the opportunity to face Aaron Rodgers at Soldier Field and send a clear message that a new era has begun for the Chicago Bears.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Aaron Rodgers quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers was praised by Ben Johnson before the anticipated game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Bears. Chicago’s head coach did not seem scared as he acknowledged that he would love to face the veteran quarterback, who is questionable due to a left wrist injury.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for Aaron Rodgers. He’s done this at a high level for an incredible amount of time. If he’s ready to go this week, we would love nothing more than to compete against him.”

Johnson has started an impressive rebuilding process, trying to turn the Chicago Bears into Super Bowl contenders with Caleb Williams as the franchise quarterback. Seven wins in their last eight games, a 7-3 record, and the lead in the NFC North in his first season all appear to be promising steps toward that goal.

Is Aaron Rodgers playing in Steelers vs Bears?

Aaron Rodgers wants to play in the game between the Steelers and the Bears, but everything will depend on whether he receives medical clearance regarding how safe it is for him to take snaps under center with a small fracture in his left wrist.

Who is Aaron Rodgers’ backup QB with Steelers?

Mason Rudolph is the backup quarterback for the Steelers and, if Aaron Rodgers doesn’t recover, he will make his first start of the season. Ben Johnson said that, given the experience of Pittsburgh’s offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, the team would be just as dangerous with Rudolph.

NFL News: Aaron Rodgers gives Ben Johnson a lot of bulletin board material before blockbuster game between Steelers and Bears

NFL News: Aaron Rodgers gives Ben Johnson a lot of bulletin board material before blockbuster game between Steelers and Bears

Additionally, for Johnson there will be a key factor on Sunday: physicality. “It’s a really good Pittsburgh team coming to town on Sunday. They’re very physical. Very well coached in all three phases. We’re really excited about this opportunity. I just keep talking about the physicality. That’s what this game is going to be about on both sides of the ball. Really all three phases. That’s what they are. That’s what we believe we are as well. We’re going to have to counter that.”

