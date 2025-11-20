Aaron Rodgers has a new chapter of his revenge tour ahead of him during the 2025 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. After two decades of dominating the Bears with the Packers, the veteran quarterback could play against Chicago again at Soldier Field, but this time with the black and gold team.

The Super Bowl champion quarterback tried to downplay whether there is any extra incentive for him this week considering the opponent. “There’s incentive for every opponent, but I have enjoyed a Sunday, Monday and Thursdays in that city. It’s a great sports town. Phenomenal sports fans. Great place to play.”

Rodgers had an impressive 24-5 record against the Bears and, during a 2021 game, he publicly told the fans, “I still own you.” Because of that, the return of the Green Bay Packers legend is one of the most anticipated moments of Week 12 in the NFL.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Is Aaron Rodgers playing for Steelers vs Bears?

It is still unknown whether Aaron Rodgers will play for the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Chicago Bears. Everything will depend on how his left wrist injury progresses after he suffered it during the second quarter of the game with the Cincinnati Bengals.

What is certain is that Rodgers does not want to feel like a villain in Chicago, and he does not enjoy that role. “I’d rather not be (the villain). I’m not in Green Bay anymore. I feel like we can let bygones be bygones. Maybe I can, I guess. It’s a great rivalry. I mean, in the history of all sports, you talk about the Lakers and the Celtics, the Red Sox and the Yankees, you got to talk about the Packers and the Bears. There’s been some great memories there.”

Advertisement

The Bears are in a new era with head coach Ben Johnson and have seven wins in their last eight games. For the Steelers, there is no margin for error with a 6-4 record and the Ravens only one game behind in the AFC North.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Aaron Rodgers reveals if he has a chance to play for Steelers against Bears after wrist injury

What was Aaron Rodgers’ record against the Chicago Bears?

Aaron Rodgers’ record against the Chicago Bears was 24-5. Because of that, the quarterback took a subtle shot at his rival after the Packers took control of the all-time series.

Advertisement

“When I first got to Green Bay, the Bears had the all-time series lead. When I left, Packers did. Since Jordan Love has taken over, it’s even gotten better. But I hope those fans can put that behind them. I’m sure they can’t. I don’t expect them to, but, I really enjoy the city. They got great sports fans. It was a lot of fun memories over the years playing there.”