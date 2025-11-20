Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Aaron Rodgers’ comments confirm there is no Steelers quarterback controversy with Mason Rudolph

Aaron Rodgers praised Mason Rudolph and his work with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and for now, there doesn't seem to be any quarterback controversy ahead of the game against the Chicago Bears.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Follow us on Google!
Aaron Rodgers quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Jack Thomas/Getty ImagesAaron Rodgers quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers spoke about the great relationship he has with Mason Rudolph. One thing seems very clear: there is no quarterback controversy at all with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Mason? He’s a troll. He makes every day so much fun. He’s got a checklist of the jokes he’s got to get off out of his brain every single day, but, he’s hilarious and I really enjoy out time together in the room and outside the facility.”

Rudolph had to come in during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals because Rodgers suffered a left wrist injury. For many years in his career, Mason has never had a real opportunity to be the starting quarterback for Mike Tomlin, and now everything will depend on Aaron’s left wrist injury.

Advertisement

Who is the Steelers’ backup quarterback?

Mason Rudolph is the Steelers’ backup quarterback and, if Aaron Rodgers doesn’t get medical clearance, he will be the starter to face the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in a crucial Week 12 game.

Rodgers is impressed with Rudolph’s meticulous day-to-day work in the quarterback room, so he is convinced that if he’s unable to play, the Steelers are in good hands.

Advertisement

“He’s a great backup. He’s super helpful during the week. He’s a professional. He is ready to play. He’s a gamer, and watching the locker room last week, I was super fired up watching him go up and down the field and those couple drives he had. I’m thankful for the way he played, the way he prepares. He’s a lot more type A, I would say, than I am with the preparation. He’s wound a little tight, but, it makes it for a good backup of quarterback because he’s so in tune to the details. I just love being around him.”

NFL News: Aaron Rodgers sends clear message after Mike Tomlin blamed quarterback and Steelers’ offense for loss against Packers

see also

NFL News: Aaron Rodgers sends clear message after Mike Tomlin blamed quarterback and Steelers’ offense for loss against Packers

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
ALSO READ
Aaron Rodgers reveals if he has a chance to play for Steelers against Chicago after injury
NFL

Aaron Rodgers reveals if he has a chance to play for Steelers against Chicago after injury

Mike Tomlin sends clear message to Jalen Ramsey after spitting incident with Ja'Marr Chase
NFL

Mike Tomlin sends clear message to Jalen Ramsey after spitting incident with Ja'Marr Chase

Mike Tomlin confirms Aaron Rodgers asked him to play against Bears
NFL

Mike Tomlin confirms Aaron Rodgers asked him to play against Bears

Mavericks’ teammate of Anthony Davis voices desperation after defeat to the Knicks
NBA

Mavericks’ teammate of Anthony Davis voices desperation after defeat to the Knicks

Better Collective Logo