Aaron Rodgers spoke about the great relationship he has with Mason Rudolph. One thing seems very clear: there is no quarterback controversy at all with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Mason? He’s a troll. He makes every day so much fun. He’s got a checklist of the jokes he’s got to get off out of his brain every single day, but, he’s hilarious and I really enjoy out time together in the room and outside the facility.”

Rudolph had to come in during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals because Rodgers suffered a left wrist injury. For many years in his career, Mason has never had a real opportunity to be the starting quarterback for Mike Tomlin, and now everything will depend on Aaron’s left wrist injury.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who is the Steelers’ backup quarterback?

Mason Rudolph is the Steelers’ backup quarterback and, if Aaron Rodgers doesn’t get medical clearance, he will be the starter to face the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in a crucial Week 12 game.

Rodgers is impressed with Rudolph’s meticulous day-to-day work in the quarterback room, so he is convinced that if he’s unable to play, the Steelers are in good hands.

Advertisement

“He’s a great backup. He’s super helpful during the week. He’s a professional. He is ready to play. He’s a gamer, and watching the locker room last week, I was super fired up watching him go up and down the field and those couple drives he had. I’m thankful for the way he played, the way he prepares. He’s a lot more type A, I would say, than I am with the preparation. He’s wound a little tight, but, it makes it for a good backup of quarterback because he’s so in tune to the details. I just love being around him.”

Advertisement