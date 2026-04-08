Aaron Rodgers reportedly could return to the Steelers in 2026

Aaron Rodgers’ potential return to the Pittsburgh Steelers is creating major buzz. The veteran quarterback has been reconnecting with former coach Mike McCarthy, who he played under in Green Bay. Time and shared history seem to have strengthened their bond, giving the Steelers cautious optimism.

The Steelers want Rodgers back for another season, but uncertainty remains. With no strong free-agent alternatives, Pittsburgh’s 2026 quarterback situation is far from settled.

Now, according to Mike Silver, there’s growing optimism due to the QB’s relationship with McCarthy. “I think time has kind of made them feel like: ‘Hey, that was a pretty good thing. We’ve been through a lot.’ So, Mike McCarthy and Aaron Rodgers have been talking about this.”

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Aaron Rodgers’ decision with Steelers

Mike Silver adds insight into the team’s mindset mentioning the Steelers are convinced that running it back with Aaron Rodgers gives them a great chance to compete for a Super Bowl.

“I think the Steelers organizationally are reasonably upbeat about the possibility of Aaron Rodgers coming back and playing another season. They still don’t really have a great option for 2026 if Aaron says no or if he says, ‘You know, what? I need a few more months.’ So, cautious optimism in the building that Aaron Rodgers will come back.”

Rodgers and McCarthy’s discussions reportedly cover both personal and professional factors. Their renewed trust, built during their time in Green Bay, is a key reason the Steelers remain positive.

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What happens if Aaron Rodgers doesn’t return with Steelers?

If Aaron Rodgers delays or ultimately opts out, the Steelers would face a tricky quarterback picture in 2026. With no strong free-agent options, the team would likely rely on Will Howard. Rodgers’ final decision will be pivotal in shaping Pittsburgh’s strategy and draft plans.