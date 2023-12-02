The New York Jets will waive safety Adrian Amos as both parties mutually agreed to end their relationship. The information was reported by Tom Pelissero just hours before the Week 13 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Amos joined the Jets after playing four seasons with the Green Bay Packers, making him another familiar name for Aaron Rodgers in his new chapter alongside Allen Lazard, Billy Turner or Randall Cobb.

The contract that the defensive player signed with the Jets was for one season and $1.75 million. Despite not being a starter, Amos had involvement in nearly 250 snaps with New York.

Head coach Robert Saleh brought in Adrian Amos when Chuck Clark suffered a knee injury that kept him out for the entire 2023 NFL season. However, Tony Adams and Jordan Whitehead won the race on the depth chart.

Aaron Rodgers loses a former Packers’ teammate

Adrian Amos played at Penn State during his college football career before being drafted by the Chicago Bears in the 2015 NFL Draft. The safety signed a four-year, $2.5 million rookie contract.

After his tenure with the Bears, Amos had his big payday when the Packers offered him a four-year deal worth $37 million. He was a regular starter on a defense which couldn’t help Aaron Rodgers in his quest for a second Super Bowl with Green Bay.