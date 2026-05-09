When is the 2026 NFL schedule release?

The NFL has officially confirmed that the highly anticipated 2026 schedule release will take place on May 14, setting the stage for one of the most exciting offseason moments for fans across the league.

Every year, the schedule release becomes a major event as supporters finally discover the path their teams will face during the upcoming season. Beyond simple dates and opponents, the announcement shapes expectations, rivalries, playoff projections and primetime storylines months before kickoff arrives.

Even before the full schedule becomes official, several important details about the 2026 season are already known. The NFL Kickoff game is scheduled for Wednesday, September 9, when the defending Super Bowl champions Seattle Seahawks will host an opponent still to be determined. One day later, the Los Angeles Rams will face the San Francisco 49ers in Melbourne, Australia, marking the first regular-season NFL game ever played in the country.

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NFL preparing massive international schedule for 2026

The league is also expected to feature nine international games during the 2026 season as the NFL continues aggressively expanding its global presence. London will host three games, including two involving the Jacksonville Jaguars and another featuring the Washington Commanders.

Mexico City is also expected to return to the schedule, with the Miami Dolphins and 49ers viewed as a possible matchup as San Francisco will be the home team.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens are expected to play in Rio de Janeiro, while Madrid, Spain, will host a game featuring the Atlanta Falcons as the designated home team.

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Germany will also remain part of the international rotation with a game in Munich involving the Detroit Lions. In addition, the NFL is preparing its first-ever regular-season game in France, where the New Orleans Saints are expected to serve as hosts in Paris.