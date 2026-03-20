Steelers reportedly choose starting QB for 2026 in Aaron Rodgers after passing on Kyler Murray, Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Fields

The situation surrounding Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers continues to generate major buzz as the 2026 NFL season approaches. At 42 years old, the veteran quarterback is still weighing whether to retire or return for one final run, but all signs point toward Pittsburgh as his only realistic destination.

The franchise appears committed to the idea of Rodgers leading them in what could be a last push for a Super Bowl. In recent weeks, the Steelers’ approach throughout free agency has only fueled that belief as Bill Barnwell noted in his latest report.

“Pittsburgh has let players such as Kyler Murray, Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Fields and Geno Smith pass by, even though it would have been able to add those quarterbacks on deals that are mostly paid by their former teams. None of those QBs are guaranteed hits, of course, but none of the alternatives left on the market are, either, and they’re going to be older and more expensive. The Steelers could go after Kirk Cousins or Jimmy Garoppolo, but a reunion with Rodgers seems inevitable.”

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Is Aaron Rodgers retiring?

Everything suggests that Aaron Rodgers is leaning toward continuing his career in Pittsburgh, with a potential reunion with Mike McCarthy emerging as a key factor. Barnwell emphasizes that their history with the Green Bay Packers adds an intriguing layer to the situation.

“It’s worth noting that the long run of Rodgers with McCarthy in Green Bay ended with Rodgers struggling, McCarthy fired and the future Hall of Famer winning back-to-back MVPs after his veteran coach was replaced by Matt LaFleur. But both sides have had positive things to say about the other since then. Rodgers did just enough to propel the Steelers into the postseason a year ago by protecting the football, and that should be what McCarthy wants from his quarterback in 2026.”

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Despite how their initial partnership ended, both Rodgers and McCarthy have publicly maintained respect for one another. That mutual understanding, combined with Pittsburgh’s clear lack of alternative moves at quarterback, continues to point toward a reunion that could define the Steelers’ 2026 season.

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