Abdul Carter addresses Jaxson Dart, Donald Trump controversy with one-time statement as NY Giants look to move on

Abdul Carter reported to OTAs of the New York Giants, but also took time to address for the final time, his stance on Jaxson Dart's introduction of Donald Trump during a rally last week.

Jaxson Dart appeared on a rally and introduced Donald Trump in it. That caused New York Giants teammate Abdul Carter to react on social media. That, in turn, ended up creating a bit of a PR crisis. Now, the edge rusher referred to the incident for the final time.

Speaking to the media, Carter said he would only address this topic once. “Some things are bigger than football, and this is one of those things. Jaxson is one of our leaders, he’s the face of our franchise. He represents himself and what he does, and he represents all of us.”

Carter continued explaining why he reacted to the matter publicly. “If he chooses to align himself with a man like President Trump, it’s my responsibility based on what I believe and what I stand on to not only show my teammates that I’m against that, but to show the world.”

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Carter and Dart mend any fences as they look on to the 2026 NFL season with Giants

Carter was adamant that there is no issue between him and Dart. In fact, he said their differences don’t “mean that me and Jaxson hate each other or we have beef. I sit next to Jaxson every day, we’re close, we talk. I just want to move past this.”

Jaxson Dart and Abdul Carter embrace pic.twitter.com/zMj3i38z1n — SNY Giants (@SNYGiants) May 29, 2026

Carter is focused on getting better and helping this team’s defense massively. Dart is focused on keeping this offense electric and score points. In the end, the ideologies may differ, but the sporting goals align.

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Abdul Carter needs to live up to the hype

Carter is a first-round pick, but so far, his output has not been one of a top selection in the draft. In 2025, Carter had a discreet season with just four sacks and two forced fumbles. However, there is some promise.

The linebacker had 23 QB hits, which means he was almost catching them, still putting pressure on opposing signal-callers. All in all, Carter racked up 34 pressures, which the Giants hope can become sacks and turnovers for them.