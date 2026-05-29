Jaxson Dart explains why he introduced Donald Trump in infamous rally that sparked controversy within the NY Giants

Jaxson Dart finally cleared the air on his infamous introduction of United States President Donald Trump that sparked controversies in the New York Giants locker room.

It’s been a week of many explanations inside the New York Giants locker room. However, we might have the most transparent one now, as Jaxson Dart explained why he attended a rally in which he introduced United States President Donald Trump, something that caused a bit of a stir on the roster.

Dart released a full statement posted by Jordan Raanan of ESPN, and he explained the situation. “This was a unique opportunity. You know, being asked and given the opportunity to introduce the President of the United States [Donald Trump], you know, my thinking was pretty simple. And the fact of, you know, I’ve always loved this country.”

Dart also explained that he has family ties to the US military. “The president position has always been a position that I have always respected, regardless of political affiliation, regardless of political party, and my intentions were just that.”

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Dart preached a unity-filled ideology

The New York Giants had a bit of a clash due to Dart’s appearance. After that, Dart reportedly met with Giants teammates to clear the air. Still, he is doubling down on unity on the roster.

Jaxson Dart and Abdul Carter embrace pic.twitter.com/zMj3i38z1n — SNY Giants (@SNYGiants) May 29, 2026

“I can honestly say that I love every single one of my brothers, my teammates on this team regardless of politics, regardless of religious beliefs, regardless of anything that may be different between us. Like, I love them and they know exactly what kind of person that I am,”Dart said.

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The Giants are ready to move past this

It’s been a week of plenty of political talk, and according to the overall sentiment of the players, it’s time to move on. Now, the Giants’ message is simple: same goals, move forward. That is a great way to put behind something that could’ve been way more complicated.