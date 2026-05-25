NY Giants reportedly caught off guard by Jaxson Dart introducing Donald Trump at a rally

The New York Giants were reportedly unaware that quarterback Jaxson Dart would introduce President Donald Trump at a political rally.

Jaxson Dart gave plenty to talk about by introducing President Donald Trump at a political rally in Rockland County, with New York Giants teammate Abdul Carter immediatelly calling out the quarterback on social media.

According to Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, the Giants were unaware that Dart would make this appearance, and consider this situation as a “misstep” by the second-year quarterback.

“This was a misstep by Dart, in the eyes of the Giants,” Schwartz wrote. “This was not a Giants pep rally. There was no need for him to interject anything about his team. This was not the Giants Town Hall held a few days earlier, where talk of ‘kicking the Cowboys’ (expletive)’ was embraced, even by Harbaugh. There is a time and place for everything.“

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The report claims that while Dart neither sought nor needed the Giants’ approval after receiving an invitation from Trump’s camp, the team would have advised him of two things: “1) be aware of the ramifications and 2) remember you are representing yourself and not the Giants.“

Week 1 of OTAs ✔️ pic.twitter.com/YABSwzQ6Ts — New York Giants (@Giants) May 22, 2026

Jaxson Dart’s appearance made noise

Taking the stage at Rockland Community College in the New York metropolitan area, Dart greeted the crowd with “Big Blue Nation” and “Go Big Blue” references before presenting Trump as the “45th and 47th President of the United States,” with the President later referring to the 23-year-old as a “future Hall of Famer.”

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Abdul Carter’s reaction on X immediately went viral, though teammates then made an effort to reduce the tension. Jermaine Eluemunor addressed Carter’s response to Dart, suggesting that the Giants’ locker room is “fine.”

Things cooled down even more when Carter himself downplayed the situation, revealing he and Dart are on good terms.

Not an ideal situation for the Giants in a year where they hope to make a statement in the NFC East, but with so many months to go before Week 1, perhaps all of this will be water under the bridge by September.