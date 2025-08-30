Shilo Sanders signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent, but was cut earlier this month. Now, he’s facing even more bad news — he owes the NFL more money than he earned with the NFC South club.

When the Buccaneers brought him in, Sanders signed a three-year, $2.9 million deal. However, he only received $1,572 in guaranteed money — and thanks to a league fine, he’s already in the red.

In his final preseason game, Sanders was ejected against the Buffalo Bills after throwing a punch at tight end Zach Davidson. The NFL has since fined him $4,669, a figure that surpasses his total earnings with Tampa Bay.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Does Shilo Sanders still have to pay the fine?

Since Sanders is currently out of the league, the fine is on hold until he signs with another team. But if he wants to return, he must settle his debt with the NFL first.

see also With Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel stumbling, Browns may have made first move toward Arch Manning

Sanders has made it clear he wants another shot at professional football, but so far, no teams have shown interest. His future in the league is uncertain.

Advertisement

The brother of Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders has also revealed that if the NFL doesn’t work out, he’s considering modeling, acting, or even a music career. However, with this fine looming over him, his road back to football looks tougher than ever.