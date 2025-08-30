Trending topics:
Shilo Sanders had a short stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after signing earlier this month. Unfortunately for him, he now owes the NFL more money than he earned with the NFC South club.

Shilo Sanders was cut by the Buccaneers this offseason
When the Buccaneers brought him in, Sanders signed a three-year, $2.9 million deal. However, he only received $1,572 in guaranteed money — and thanks to a league fine, he’s already in the red.

In his final preseason game, Sanders was ejected against the Buffalo Bills after throwing a punch at tight end Zach Davidson. The NFL has since fined him $4,669, a figure that surpasses his total earnings with Tampa Bay.

Does Shilo Sanders still have to pay the fine?

Since Sanders is currently out of the league, the fine is on hold until he signs with another team. But if he wants to return, he must settle his debt with the NFL first.

Sanders has made it clear he wants another shot at professional football, but so far, no teams have shown interest. His future in the league is uncertain.

The brother of Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders has also revealed that if the NFL doesn’t work out, he’s considering modeling, acting, or even a music career. However, with this fine looming over him, his road back to football looks tougher than ever.

