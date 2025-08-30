Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel are currently stumbling with the Cleveland Browns. Following their struggles, the AFC North club has dropped a major hint about potential interest in Texas Longhorns standout Arch Manning.

Earlier this year, the Browns selected both Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel in the NFL Draft. Many believed this would mark the end of their search for a young quarterback, but that may not be entirely true.

Arch Manning has emerged as one of the top quarterback prospects for the future. For that reason, the Browns are keeping a close eye on the Longhorns signal-caller to evaluate whether they should pursue him once he declares for the NFL Draft.

Browns drop major hint at potential interest in Arch Manning

Saturday marked the start of the 2025 NCAA football season for the Longhorns. With Quinn Ewers already in the NFL, Arch Manning stepped up as the starting quarterback, giving fans and scouts a first look at his skills.

All eyes were on the Texas vs. Ohio State game due to Manning’s debut as starter. Several top NFL executives were also in attendance, including Jimmy Haslam and Andrew Berry from the Browns.

Haslam and Berry serve as the owner and general manager of the Browns, respectively. Given that the Browns are based in Ohio, their presence at the game was understandable—but many fans began speculating about whether they had a specific interest in Manning.

Arch Manning is widely regarded as a top quarterback prospect, a position that has been a challenge for the Browns in recent years. With two first-round picks in 2026, many wonder whether the team will use one to try and secure the Longhorns star once he declares for the NFL Draft.

It is still uncertain whether Manning will enter the draft next year. However, the Browns currently hold strong draft capital, giving them the flexibility to pursue him whenever he decides to go pro and potentially secure the franchise quarterback they have been searching for.

Is it the end for Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel?

Haslam and Berry’s visit to the Ohio State vs. Texas game does not necessarily mean the Browns will move on from Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel. Both players are rookies and will be given opportunities to prove their worth in hopes of eventually succeeding Joe Flacco.

Nevertheless, as fourth- and fifth-round picks, their path to becoming starters is more challenging. They will need to make the most of every opportunity they get, or the Browns may look elsewhere in upcoming drafts to find the quarterback of the future.

