The Sanders brothers are not having the professional start they dreamt of. While Shedeur Sanders battles with the Cleveland Browns, Shilo has now unveiled his next step if he can’t make it back to the NFL.

Earlier this month, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers released Shilo Sanders. The safety wants to return to the league as soon as possible, but if he can’t, he already has a backup plan in place.

On Thursday, Shilo Sanders posted a video asking the NFL for another chance. However, if no team signs him, he believes he can find success outside the football field.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shilo Sanders believes he has more talents than just football

After the 2025 NFL preseason ended, the Buccaneers let Shilo Sanders know he was no longer in their plans. He joined the team as an undrafted rookie but was unable to prove his worth to secure a spot on the 53-man roster.

see also NFL News: Browns confirm big decision that could impact the future of Shedeur Sanders in Cleveland

The safety struggled throughout the preseason. Now, as a free agent, he continues to search for an NFL opportunity, but if no offer arrives, he says he’s ready to pursue other talents.

Advertisement

In his video, Shilo revealed that if his NFL career doesn’t continue, he plans to focus on music, acting, and even modeling.

Advertisement

“I’ve been talking to my agent and we’re waiting on the next opportunity,” Shilo Sanders said. “If that’s the NFL, cool, but God’s blessed me with a lot of talents to do other things other than play football. (…) I’ve always done that my whole life playing football with music, acting and modeling.”

Advertisement

Shilo Sanders #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

For many scouts, one of the main concerns with Shedeur Sanders during the 2025 NFL Draft was his mentality. It now seems Shilo might face similar criticism, as his commitment to football has been questioned.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What is Shedeur Sanders’ situation with the Browns?

As Shilo asks for another NFL chance, his brother Shedeur doesn’t have a secure future either. He has been named QB3 on the Cleveland Browns’ depth chart and must prove to the coaching staff that he deserves more.

see also Chiefs’ Travis Kelce urges Browns to make big Shedeur Sanders decision

The Browns will start Joe Flacco in 2025, with rookie Dillon Gabriel as the backup. While Shedeur will remain on the 53-man roster, he is only one step away from potentially joining his brother Shilo in free agency.