The Washington Commanders are having a busy offseason. After finally giving Terry McLaurin the contract extension he was seeking, the NFC East club has decided to cut a wide receiver from Jayden Daniels‘ offense.

On Monday, the Commanders surprised many by handing Terry McLaurin a lucrative new deal. However, shortly after securing their top pass catcher, the team chose to move on from another weapon.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Commanders are releasing K.J. Osborn. The veteran joined the club last year but never became the reliable target many expected for Jayden Daniels.

What’s next for K.J. Osborn?

Osborn began his career with the Minnesota Vikings, spending four seasons in the NFC North. He left in free agency last year and signed with the Patriots, where he hoped to be a key target for rookie quarterback Drake Maye.

However, his stint in New England was short-lived, as he managed just seven receptions for 57 yards and one touchdown before being waived.

When the Commanders brought him in, Osborn was projected to be a solid WR3 for Daniels. Instead, he appeared in just one game and failed to record a single catch.

Interestingly, Osborn’s future could lead him back to Minnesota. Reports suggest the Vikings are exploring a trade for Adam Thielen from the Panthers, but if that deal falls through, Osborn could be an affordable option to return to his former team.

What does Washington’s WR room look like now?

With McLaurin locked in and Osborn out, Washington appears set at wide receiver for the 2025 NFL season. McLaurin leads the group as WR1, with Deebo Samuel serving as the second option and Noah Brown sliding in as WR3.

The depth chart is rounded out by Luke McCaffrey, Jacoby Jones, and Jaylin Lane—giving Jayden Daniels a mix of veteran presence and young talent for his sophomore campaign.

