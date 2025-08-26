Trending topics:
NFL

After Terry McLaurin’s extension, Commanders set to release wide receiver from Jayden Daniels’ offense

A few hours after extending Terry McLaurin, the Washington Commanders decided to shake up Jayden Daniels’ offense by releasing a wide receiver ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

By Fernando Franco Puga

Jayden Daniels, starting quarterback for the Washington Commanders
© Julio Aguilar/Getty ImagesJayden Daniels, starting quarterback for the Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders are having a busy offseason. After finally giving Terry McLaurin the contract extension he was seeking, the NFC East club has decided to cut a wide receiver from Jayden Daniels‘ offense.

On Monday, the Commanders surprised many by handing Terry McLaurin a lucrative new deal. However, shortly after securing their top pass catcher, the team chose to move on from another weapon.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Commanders are releasing K.J. Osborn. The veteran joined the club last year but never became the reliable target many expected for Jayden Daniels.

Advertisement

What’s next for K.J. Osborn?

Osborn began his career with the Minnesota Vikings, spending four seasons in the NFC North. He left in free agency last year and signed with the Patriots, where he hoped to be a key target for rookie quarterback Drake Maye.

However, his stint in New England was short-lived, as he managed just seven receptions for 57 yards and one touchdown before being waived.

Advertisement
Terry McLaurin agrees to extension in Washington: Commanders’ WR depth chart for 2025 NFL season

see also

Terry McLaurin agrees to extension in Washington: Commanders’ WR depth chart for 2025 NFL season

When the Commanders brought him in, Osborn was projected to be a solid WR3 for Daniels. Instead, he appeared in just one game and failed to record a single catch.

Interestingly, Osborn’s future could lead him back to Minnesota. Reports suggest the Vikings are exploring a trade for Adam Thielen from the Panthers, but if that deal falls through, Osborn could be an affordable option to return to his former team.

Advertisement

What does Washington’s WR room look like now?

With McLaurin locked in and Osborn out, Washington appears set at wide receiver for the 2025 NFL season. McLaurin leads the group as WR1, with Deebo Samuel serving as the second option and Noah Brown sliding in as WR3.

Commanders trade Brian Robinson to 49ers: Washington’s depth chart at RB amid Terry McLaurin holdout

see also

Commanders trade Brian Robinson to 49ers: Washington’s depth chart at RB amid Terry McLaurin holdout

The depth chart is rounded out by Luke McCaffrey, Jacoby Jones, and Jaylin Lane—giving Jayden Daniels a mix of veteran presence and young talent for his sophomore campaign.

Advertisement

Survey

Should the Vikings acquire K.J. Osborn?

ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga
ALSO READ
Terry McLaurin agrees to extension in Washington: Commanders’ WR depth chart for 2025 NFL season
NFL

Terry McLaurin agrees to extension in Washington: Commanders’ WR depth chart for 2025 NFL season

Jayden Daniels sends clear message on contract dispute between Terry McLaurin and Commanders
NFL

Jayden Daniels sends clear message on contract dispute between Terry McLaurin and Commanders

Commanders trade Brian Robinson to 49ers: Washington’s depth chart at RB amid Terry McLaurin holdout
NFL

Commanders trade Brian Robinson to 49ers: Washington’s depth chart at RB amid Terry McLaurin holdout

McDavid's Oilers prepare special farewell in hosting of Matthews' Leafs
NHL

McDavid's Oilers prepare special farewell in hosting of Matthews' Leafs

Better Collective Logo