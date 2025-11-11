Commanders sign two wide receivers after ruling out Terry McLaurin for Week 11

The Washington Commanders are not going through a great moment. After ruling out Terry McLaurin for Week 11, the NFC East team has added two new wide receivers to give Marcus Mariota some much-needed help.

Injuries have hit the Commanders hard this season. Not only is Jayden Daniels still sidelined with an elbow injury, but star wide receiver Terry McLaurin remains out due to a quad issue.

McLaurin won’t play in Week 11 when the Commanders face the Miami Dolphins in Madrid, Spain. As a result, the team has signed not one but two new wide receivers to strengthen Mariota’s offense.

Who are the new wide receivers for the Commanders in Week 11?

Terry McLaurin has long been the Commanders’ top receiving threat. Unfortunately, he’s struggled to stay healthy this year, appearing in only four games so far.

The offense has dealt with injuries all season, and McLaurin’s absence has had a significant impact on their production. To address the lack of depth, the Commanders decided to reinforce the position ahead of their overseas matchup.

Before traveling to Spain, Washington promoted Robbie Chosen and Jacoby Jones from the practice squad to the active roster. Chosen has already appeared in two games this year, catching five passes for 53 yards, while Jones has yet to make an appearance this season.

When will Terry McLaurin return?

The Commanders will get a bye week following their Week 11 game in Spain. According to reports, Terry McLaurin could return for the final six games of the regular season.

In Week 13, Washington will host the Denver Broncos. While Jayden Daniels may still be unavailable, the possible return of McLaurin would provide a huge boost to an offense that has struggled to stay consistent.