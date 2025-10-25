Trending topics:
Marcus Mariota gets key Washington Commanders teammates back for prime-time clash with Chiefs

While Jayden Daniels remains sidelined, the Washington Commanders have deliverd good news to Marcus Mariota, as two key players are now set to return for Monday Night Football against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Marcus Mariota, QB for the Washington Commanders
© Mitchell Leff/Getty ImagesMarcus Mariota, QB for the Washington Commanders

Marcus Mariota will start again for the Washington Commanders in Week 8. Now, the club has delivered great news to Jayden Daniels' replacement, as two key teammates are set to help him on Monday Night Football against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jayden Daniels is still sidelined with a hamstring injury and will miss Week 8. However, there is a silver lining for Washington, as Marcus Mariota will have two important offensive players back to face Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

On Saturday, the Commanders confirmed that both Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel are cleared to play against Kansas City. Both wide receivers are expected to play a crucial role for Mariota in this tough matchup under Andy Reid’s squad.

Key moment for their return

The timing couldn’t be better for the returns of Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel. While Samuel only missed one game, McLaurin has been out for the last four weeks. Their comebacks come at a critical moment for the Commanders.

Washington visits Kansas City on Monday Night Football for a challenging contest. The Chiefs started the season slowly but have regained momentum and currently sit at 4-3 after an 0-2 start.

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes makes heartfelt revelation about Commanders’ assistant ahead of MNF clash

see also

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes makes heartfelt revelation about Commanders’ assistant ahead of MNF clash

While the Chiefs are favored, the return of McLaurin and Samuel could help narrow the gap between the teams. However, the absence of Jayden Daniels may still be decisive, even with both receivers back.

Marcus Mariota is currently 1-2 as a starter this season. He comes off a disappointing performance against the Cowboys, completing four of 10 passes for 63 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception.

