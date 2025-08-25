Trending topics:
Terry McLaurin agrees to extension in Washington: Commanders’ WR depth chart for 2025 NFL season

After a long saga, the Washington Commanders finally reached an agreement with wide receiver Terry McLaurin. After a $96 million extension, this is how the WR depth chart looks.

By Bruno Milano

Terry McLaurin #17 of the Washington Commanders
© Scott Taetsch/Getty ImagesTerry McLaurin #17 of the Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders finally reached an agreement with wide receiver Terry McLaurin on a contract extension. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that McLaurin’s agents, Buddy Baker and Tony Bonagura, communicated that it’s a three-year deal worth up to $96 million.

With this in mind, Jayden Daniels and the Commanders have their best wideout ready to go. Hence, it’s time to look at the wide receiver depth chart to closely see what Jayden Daniels has at his disposal.

  • WR1: Terry McLaurin
  • WR2: Deebo Samuel
  • WR3: Noah Brown (currently injured)
  • WR4: Luke McCaffrey
  • WR5: Chris Moore
  • WR6: Michael Gallup
There are other names like Ja’Corey Brooks, Tay Martin and Braylon Sanders on the roster, but they might get cut anytime due to the 53-man roster deadline on August 26th.

McLaurin takes this team to a whole new level

If you look at the depth chart, without McLaurin this wouldn’t be a scary offense. This means, the nickname ‘Scary’ Terry is truer than ever. He is the one that makes this offense one to really worry about.

Jayden Daniels’ Commanders get update on their stadium project from D.C. Council amid McLaurin’s trade request

Jayden Daniels’ Commanders get update on their stadium project from D.C. Council amid McLaurin’s trade request

McLaurin caught 70.1% of all his targets for 1096 yards and a career-high 13 touchdowns. Not only that, but he is very reliable. He’s played all 17 games for the last four years straight, missing only five games in his career, which were all in his first two years.

McLaurin got a big bag

With this new extension, Terry McLaurin is now the sixth-highest paid wideout in the NFL. He will earn $32 million per year on average. However, his extension will kick in when he is 31 years old. These are the receivers with the highest average salaries per year:

  1. Ja’Marr Chase – $40.3 million
  2. Justin Jefferson – $35 million
  3. CeeDee Lamb – $34 million
  4. D.K. Metcalf – $33 million
  5. Garrett Wilson – $32.5 million
  6. Terry McLaurin & A.J. Brown – $32 million
bruno milano
Bruno Milano
