Are Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel playing tonight for Commanders vs Chiefs on MNF in Week 8?

The Washington Commanders face a tough challenge at Arrowhead in what’s expected to be a high-flying Monday Night Football matchup in Week 8 of the NFL season. With offensive stars Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel leading the way, Washington will look to steal a win from the Kansas City Chiefs to stay in the hunt in the NFC East.

One of head coach Dan Quinn’s main concerns was whether he could count on two of his top receivers for this crucial game. Ultimately, according to the official Washington Commanders’ website, Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel are both cleared and will be active for tonight’s matchup.

“Wide receivers Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel will both be active for the Washington Commanders’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football, head coach Dan Quinn said Saturday.”

This news is a breath of fresh air for the coaching staff, who just days ago had to deal with the significant loss of Jayden Daniels. The former LSU standout won’t see any game action, leaving veteran Marcus Mariota as the team’s starting quarterback.

Terry McLaurin #17 and Deebo Samuel #1 of the Washington Commanders.

What injuries were McLaurin and Samuel dealing with?

The Washington Commanders are set to receive a major offensive boost with the return of their star wide receiver tandem for Monday Night Football. Terry McLaurin, who has been sidelined since Week 3 with a nagging quad injury, is off the final injury report.

Joining him is Deebo Samuel, who missed last week’s game due to a heel issue, but has also practiced fully and is good to go, providing a much-needed injection of elite playmaking into the Commanders’ attack.

A fearsome receiving corps

The simultaneous return of wide receivers Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel is a massive lift for the Commanders‘ offense, which sorely needs its star power. Through Week 7, Samuel has been the unit’s most productive pass-catcher, leading the team with 34 receptions, 315 receiving yards, and four total touchdowns (three receiving, one rushing).

Though limited by injury, McLaurin adds a vital downfield threat with his 10 catches for 149 yards in just three games. Their combined presence will dramatically increase the playmaking threat for a Washington offense currently ranked in the bottom half of the league in passing yards per game.

