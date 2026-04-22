Akheem Mesidor’s profile: Age, height, career highlights and more of the defensive end

Rising through the highly competitive ranks of NCAA football, Akheem Mesidor, known for his explosive first step and relentless motor off the edge, has steadily built a reputation as one of the most intriguing defensive prospects to watch.

After making early noise in his collegiate career, he took a significant step forward upon joining the Miami Hurricanes. His ability to pressure quarterbacks, set the edge against the run and deliver impact plays has elevated his profile.

The standout arrives at the 2026 NFL Draft at a pivotal moment in his career, coming off a dominant final season that boosted his stock and placed him firmly on the radar of teams searching for proven pass-rushing production.

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How old is Akheem Mesidor?

Akheem Mesidor is 25 years old. Born on April 5, 2001, in Ottawa, Canada, he enters the draft as one of the older prospects in his class—a factor that has sparked debate among scouts and analysts.

Akheem Mesidor #3 of the Miami Hurricanes participates in the 2026 Miami Pro Day (Source: Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

His age is largely the result of a long college journey that included multiple seasons at both West Virginia and Miami, along with eligibility extensions due to injuries and the COVID-19 waiver year.

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While some teams may view this as a limitation in terms of long-term upside, others see it as a major plus: He arrives with extensive experience, polished technique, and the maturity of a player ready to contribute at the NFL level.

How tall is Akheem Mesidor?

Akheem Mesidor is listed at 6-foot-3 (190 cm) tall. His height places him right in the ideal range for an NFL defensive end, allowing him to balance leverage and reach effectively.

He has the frame to line up both on the edge and inside in certain defensive packages. This versatility became a key part of his role with the Miami Hurricanes, where he was often moved across the defensive front to exploit mismatches.

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How much does Akheem Mesidor weigh?

Akheem Mesidor weighs 259 pounds. This measurement places him right within the ideal range for an NFL edge rusher, combining a compact, powerful frame with enough agility to consistently pressure quarterbacks.

What is Akheem Mesidor’s arm length?

Akheem Mesidor’s arm length is officially measured at 32 1/8 inches. His arm length is considered slightly below average for NFL defensive ends, a detail that has been noted by scouts during the evaluation process.

However, this hasn’t significantly limited his production. He compensates with refined hand usage, leverage, and a deep pass-rush arsenal, allowing him to consistently win one-on-one matchups despite not having elite length.

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Akheem Mesidor’s achievements with the Miami Hurricanes

Akheem Mesidor’s biggest achievements with the Miami Hurricanes include First-team All-ACC honors, Second-team All-American recognition and leading the team in multiple defensive categories during the 2025 season.

Akheem Mesidor speaks to the media during media day activities (Source: Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images)

After transferring to the Hurricanes, he developed into one of the most dominant edge rushers in college football. His impact peaked in 2025, when he became the centerpiece of one of the ACC’s most productive defensive lines.

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During that standout season, he recorded:

63 total tackles

17.5 tackles for loss

12.5 sacks

4 forced fumbles

He not only led Miami in sacks and tackles for loss, but also ranked among the top defenders in the entire conference. His production helped anchor a defense that was among the most efficient in the nation, allowing just 14.8 points per game in 2025.

Akheem Mesidor’s career highlights

Freshman All-American (2020 – West Virginia): Mesidor wasted no time making an impact at the college level. As a true freshman with the West Virginia Mountaineers, he recorded 5 sacks and immediately established himself as one of the most promising young defensive linemen in the country. His early production earned him Freshman All-American honors, putting him on the national radar from day one.

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Consistent All-Big 12 production (2020–2021): Over his first two seasons, Mesidor proved his freshman success was no fluke. He followed up with another productive year, totaling multiple sacks and tackles for loss while earning All-Big 12 recognition. His ability to generate pressure consistently against high-level offenses showed his reliability and raised his long-term NFL potential.

Transfer to Miami and positional versatility (2022–2024): After transferring to Miami, Mesidor’s role evolved. He dealt with injuries early in his Hurricanes tenure and was even asked to play inside along the defensive line at times, showcasing versatility and team-first mentality. While his raw numbers dipped in certain stretches, scouts valued his adaptability and experience across multiple positions on the defensive front.

Breakout final season (2025 – Miami): Mesidor’s career reached its peak in 2025. He finished the season with 63 total tackles, 12.5 sacks, and 4 forced fumbles, emerging as one of the most productive edge rushers in college football. He led the ACC in key defensive categories, including sacks and tackles for loss, and became the focal point of Miami’s pass rush. His performance also extended into the postseason, where he continued to deliver against top competition.

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Dominant playoff performances: During Miami’s College Football Playoff run, Mesidor elevated his level even further, recording 5.5 sacks and 17 tackles in four playoff games, proving he could perform on the biggest stage. That stretch played a major role in boosting his draft stock just weeks before the NFL Draft.

First-team All-ACC and Second-team All-American (2025): His standout season earned him top-tier recognition at both the conference and national level. These honors confirmed his status as one of the elite defensive players in college football and solidified his place among the top edge prospects in his draft class.

Over 200 tackles and 30+ sacks across his career: Across six collegiate seasons, Mesidor compiled a highly productive résumé, combining durability (outside of injury setbacks) with consistent disruption in both the pass and run game. His ability to maintain production across different systems and roles is a key reason scouts view him as a high-floor prospect.

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Polished, NFL-ready edge rusher entering 2026 Draft: By the time he reached draft week, Mesidor was widely seen as one of the most technically refined edge defenders available. While questions remain about his age and measurables, his production, experience, and pass-rush skill set make him one of the safest projections to contribute early at the next level.