Who’s singing the national anthem before Hurricanes vs Golden Knights in Game 1 of 2026 Stanley Cup Final?

Before the Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights face off in Game 1 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final, all eyes will be on the anthem performance that kicks off hockey’s biggest stage.

The 2026 Stanley Cup Final is finally here, and the spotlight in Raleigh will shine on more than just the players taking the ice. The Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights begin their battle for hockey’s ultimate prize in Game 1.

For Hurricanes supporters, the voice leading that moment will be a familiar one. Adam Lee Decker, the longtime national anthem singer for home games, is expected to perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” ahead of the opening faceoff.

As the Hurricanes look to capture their first championship since 2006 and the Golden Knights chase another title, the evening’s opening moments promise to be every bit as memorable as the action that follows.

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Who is Adam Lee Decker?

Adam Lee Decker, expected to perform the United States national anthem, has become a familiar voice for Hurricanes fans over the years, regularly delivering “The Star-Spangled Banner” before home games at Lenovo Center.

Adam Lee Decker performs prior to Game 3 between the Bruins and the Hurricanes during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs (Source: Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Beyond his role with the NHL franchise, the North Carolina native is a professional singer and performer who has built a strong connection with the Raleigh sports community.

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His energetic renditions have made him a recognizable figure during some of the most important moments in Hurricanes history, including multiple playoff appearances and the team’s return to the Stanley Cup Final in 2026.

How long has Adam Lee Decker been the Hurricanes’ national anthem singer?

Adam Lee Decker has been associated with the Hurricanes’ game-day experience for more than a decade. Throughout numerous regular-season games and playoff contests, he has been the primary voice for “The Star-Spangled Banner”.

His long-standing presence has helped establish a sense of continuity for Hurricanes fans, particularly during postseason runs. While the organization occasionally features guest performers for special events, he has remained the singer most commonly associated with Carolina home games.

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When was the last time the Hurricanes hosted a Stanley Cup Final game?

The last time the Hurricanes hosted a Stanley Cup Final game was in June 2006, when Carolina faced the Edmonton Oilers in a memorable seven-game championship series. They reached several postseasons and conference finals since then.

The Hurricanes hosted Games 1, 2, 5 and 7 of that Final at what was then known as RBC Center. They ultimately defeated Edmonton 3-1 in Game 7 to capture the first Stanley Cup championship in franchise history.

Their victory over the Montreal Canadiens in the Eastern Conference Final secured a long-awaited return to the Stanley Cup Final and brought the NHL’s biggest stage back to Raleigh for the first time in 20 years.

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What time will the national anthem be performed before the Hurricanes vs Golden Knights?

The national anthem is expected to be performed shortly before the scheduled 8:00 PM ET start time for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. The game is set for Tuesday, June 2, at Lenovo Center in Raleigh.

Adam Lee Decker performs the National Anthem prior to the game between the Hurricanes and the Penguins in 2025 (Source: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

As is customary for NHL games, the anthem ceremony will take place moments before the opening faceoff. Fans arriving early will also be able to enjoy the Stanley Cup Final festivities surrounding the arena.

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The National Hockey League announced that country music duo Brothers Osborne will headline a free outdoor concert beginning at 5:30 PM ET before fans head inside for the championship opener.

Who sang the national anthem in the Hurricanes’ previous playoff games?

As the Carolina Hurricanes advanced through the postseason and eventually secured its place in the Stanley Cup Final, Adam Lee Decker remained a familiar part of the pregame presentation at Lenovo Center.

His performances have accompanied the Hurricanes through one of the most successful playoff runs in franchise history. The singer’s continued presence reflects the organization’s preference for maintaining traditions.