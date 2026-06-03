Travis Kelce reveals the key factor that could turn the Chiefs into Super Bowl contenders again

The Kansas City Chiefs are entering a new season determined to return to the top of the NFL, and Travis Kelce believes one particular addition could make all the difference. During a recent episode of his New Heights podcast, the future Hall of Fame tight end pointed to the return of Eric Bieniemy as a major reason for optimism inside the organization.

“Bieniemy has this ability to kind of tweak the culture in the right direction. I think this is going to really help us out this year. It’s awesome. He knows how much I’m ready to run through a wall for him this year.”

Those comments highlight the level of respect Bieniemy continues to command inside the Chiefs’ locker room. Few assistants have been more closely associated with Kansas City’s rise to NFL dominance over the past decade.

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Eric Bieniemy’s return could be exactly what Kansas City needed

Eric Bieniemy played a crucial role in the Chiefs’ Super Bowl-winning teams in the 2019 and 2022 seasons while serving as offensive coordinator under Andy Reid. Despite his success, the longtime assistant never received the head coaching opportunity many expected.

After leaving Kansas City, Bieniemy attempted to build his résumé elsewhere. He spent time with the Washington Commanders and later joined UCLA, but neither stop produced the breakthrough he was seeking. His career revival began last season as running backs coach for the Chicago Bears under Ben Johnson, a role that helped restore his reputation around the league.

That success ultimately convinced Reid to bring him back to Kansas City. Now, the Chiefs are hoping that the coach who helped build one of football’s most explosive offenses can once again help elevate the team to championship level.

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Can the Chiefs win the Super Bowl?

It’s possible. The Chiefs’ confidence is understandable given the amount of star power on the roster. Patrick Mahomes remains the face of the franchise and one of the league’s premier quarterbacks, while Kelce continues to be a focal point of the passing attack. The addition of Kenneth Walker III has also given the offense another dynamic weapon capable of creating explosive plays.

However, questions remain at wide receiver. Xavier Worthy is expected to take on a larger role after flashing his big-play potential, but uncertainty continues to surround Rashee Rice due to his ongoing legal issues. How those situations develop could have a significant impact on the offense’s overall ceiling.

Even so, Kelce clearly believes Bieniemy’s return could be the ingredient that brings everything together. If the veteran coach can once again maximize the talent around Mahomes, the Chiefs may find themselves right back in the Super Bowl conversation by the end of the season.