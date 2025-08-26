Trending topics:
NFL

Amari Cooper delivers two-word reaction to surprising Raiders reunion

Amari Cooper reacted with a bold two-word message to his surprising return to the Las Vegas Raiders after seven years away from the franchise.

By Ignacio Cairola

Amari Cooper, wide receiver for the Las Vegas Raiders
© Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty ImagesAmari Cooper, wide receiver for the Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders want to change the energy after a disappointing season, when the franchise ended far from the playoff spots. In that context, the team now coached by Pete Carroll put its hands to work and started a powerful rebuild, which now includes the signing of wide receiver Amari Cooper.

With Carroll’s arrival, the Raiders secured Geno Smith as their main quarterback for the next campaign. That is a reunion previously seen with the Seattle Seahawks, but now there is more room for the continuity of a renewed project, with Tom Brady as minority owner.

Cooper signed a one-year contract with the Vegas franchise in a surprise addition after a brief stint with the Buffalo Bills, where the veteran offensive player participated in only eight games. At 31 years old, he is back with the team that promoted him to the NFL.

Advertisement

Cooper’s two-word reaction

Minutes after the confirmation of his arrival to the Raiders, Cooper reposted a video of his highlights with a powerful two-word caption: “Unfinished bidness.” The clip appeared in his Instagram stories but was originally posted by the NFL’s official account.

Amari Cooper, wide receiver for the Buffalo Bills

Amari Cooper, wide receiver for the Raiders

Advertisement

Where was Cooper drafted by the Raiders?

Cooper’s journey with the Raiders began in 2015, when the wide receiver was drafted as the fourth overall pick. At that time, the franchise was located in Oakland. Cooper completed four seasons with the team, playing 52 games and recording 19 touchdowns.

NFL News: Amari Cooper sends message to Josh Allen on his lack of involment with the Bills

see also

NFL News: Amari Cooper sends message to Josh Allen on his lack of involment with the Bills

Cooper’s impact on the Raiders

The recent arrival of the 5-time Pro Bowl winner adds depth to a WR room that includes young names like Jack Bech, Tommy Mellott, and Jakobi Meyers. Cooper brings valuable experience to a franchise with new expectations heading into the next season.

Advertisement
ignacio cairola
Ignacio Cairola
ALSO READ
Jakobi Meyers linked with AFC rival after requesting trade from Raiders
NFL

Jakobi Meyers linked with AFC rival after requesting trade from Raiders

Amid a quarterback injury, Pete Carroll’s Raiders might look for a Pro Bowler to sign for them
NFL

Amid a quarterback injury, Pete Carroll’s Raiders might look for a Pro Bowler to sign for them

Former first round pick sends warning to NFL about his improvement on Pete Carroll’s Raiders
NFL

Former first round pick sends warning to NFL about his improvement on Pete Carroll’s Raiders

Bedard's Blackhawks reportedly suffering from success as move feels imminent
NHL

Bedard's Blackhawks reportedly suffering from success as move feels imminent

Better Collective Logo