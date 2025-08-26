Amari Cooper delivers two-word reaction to surprising Raiders reunion

The Las Vegas Raiders want to change the energy after a disappointing season, when the franchise ended far from the playoff spots. In that context, the team now coached by Pete Carroll put its hands to work and started a powerful rebuild, which now includes the signing of wide receiver Amari Cooper.

With Carroll’s arrival, the Raiders secured Geno Smith as their main quarterback for the next campaign. That is a reunion previously seen with the Seattle Seahawks, but now there is more room for the continuity of a renewed project, with Tom Brady as minority owner.

Cooper signed a one-year contract with the Vegas franchise in a surprise addition after a brief stint with the Buffalo Bills, where the veteran offensive player participated in only eight games. At 31 years old, he is back with the team that promoted him to the NFL.

Cooper’s two-word reaction

Minutes after the confirmation of his arrival to the Raiders, Cooper reposted a video of his highlights with a powerful two-word caption: “Unfinished bidness.” The clip appeared in his Instagram stories but was originally posted by the NFL’s official account.

Amari Cooper, wide receiver for the Raiders

Where was Cooper drafted by the Raiders?

Cooper’s journey with the Raiders began in 2015, when the wide receiver was drafted as the fourth overall pick. At that time, the franchise was located in Oakland. Cooper completed four seasons with the team, playing 52 games and recording 19 touchdowns.

Cooper’s impact on the Raiders

The recent arrival of the 5-time Pro Bowl winner adds depth to a WR room that includes young names like Jack Bech, Tommy Mellott, and Jakobi Meyers. Cooper brings valuable experience to a franchise with new expectations heading into the next season.