Tom Brady is undoubtedly the greatest player in NFL history after winning the Super Bowl seven times in his legendary career. Six with the New England Patriots and one more with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Now, after Philip Rivers’ incredible comeback with the Indianapolis Colts at 44 years old, the big question is whether Brady could come out of retirement to chase another championship.

Until a few days ago, Aaron Rodgers was the oldest player in the league at 42, but he has now been surpassed by Rivers. If Brady were to attempt that feat at 48, it would be spectacular, but unfortunately for his fans, it is highly unlikely.

Is Tom Brady coming out of retirement?

Tom Brady is not coming out of retirement, even though the former quarterback said in an interview with Colin Cowherd that he could still play in the NFL at 48. That statement sparked a lot of controversy on social media, which caused an old tweet by insider Jeff Darlington to resurface clarifying the situation.

Darlington’s message was published when Brady officially became a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023. That move is what prevents the legend from returning to the NFL with the Raiders or any other team.

“This should also put to rest any of the final few holdouts still wondering if Tom will come back out of retirement. NFL rules require a vote of all 32 teams to allow anyone to play while holding a financial interest in a club. So we can all move on now. Right?”

