Andy Reid sent a strong message to the NFL before the opener between Chiefs and Ravens.

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs lost all their three preseason games, but, that shouldn’t be a concern as they’re trying to win their third consecutive Super Bowl.

Most of their starters got a lot of rest before that blockbuster matchup in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens and, when the Chiefs’ stars took the field, they all looked absolutely ready.

Patrick Mahomes even threw a behind the back pass to Travis Kelce looking absolutely in shape to defend the title. Bad news for the NFL as this team could be an even better version.

Andy Reid sends big warning before Chiefs vs Ravens in Week 1

Even after no wins to show for in the preseason, Andy Reid sent a clear message before the opener against the Baltimore Ravens. The Chiefs won’t take anything for granted as they’ve learned from last year’s surprising loss with the Lions.

“We look forward to the Ravens game coming up here in a couple of weeks. We know this place (Arrowhead Stadium) will be geared up and ready to go. I know that our veteran players and some of those young guys once they heal up from this will be ready to go too.”

Who just signed with the Kansas City Chiefs?

Andy Reid also talked about a massive move for the Chiefs as Creed Humphrey got a four-year, $72 million contract extension. A crucial signing to protect Patrick Mahomes.

“He is a heck of a football player. A really good football player. He started off that way and he has kept it going that way. We appreciate all he does and we appreciate having him.”