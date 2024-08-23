Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Andy Reid sends big warning before Chiefs vs Ravens in Week 1

Andy Reid sent a strong message to the NFL before the opener between Chiefs and Ravens.

Andy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Christian Petersen/Getty ImagesAndy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs lost all their three preseason games, but, that shouldn’t be a concern as they’re trying to win their third consecutive Super Bowl.

Most of their starters got a lot of rest before that blockbuster matchup in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens and, when the Chiefs’ stars took the field, they all looked absolutely ready.

Patrick Mahomes even threw a behind the back pass to Travis Kelce looking absolutely in shape to defend the title. Bad news for the NFL as this team could be an even better version.

Andy Reid sends big warning before Chiefs vs Ravens in Week 1

Even after no wins to show for in the preseason, Andy Reid sent a clear message before the opener against the Baltimore Ravens. The Chiefs won’t take anything for granted as they’ve learned from last year’s surprising loss with the Lions.

“We look forward to the Ravens game coming up here in a couple of weeks. We know this place (Arrowhead Stadium) will be geared up and ready to go. I know that our veteran players and some of those young guys once they heal up from this will be ready to go too.”

NFL News: Andy Reid explains who made Patrick Mahomes a star quarterback with Chiefs

see also

NFL News: Andy Reid explains who made Patrick Mahomes a star quarterback with Chiefs

Who just signed with the Kansas City Chiefs?

Andy Reid also talked about a massive move for the Chiefs as Creed Humphrey got a four-year, $72 million contract extension. A crucial signing to protect Patrick Mahomes.

Advertisement

“He is a heck of a football player. A really good football player. He started off that way and he has kept it going that way. We appreciate all he does and we appreciate having him.”

NFL News: CeeDee Lamb has big answer for Jerry Jones after new contract offer by Dallas Cowboys

see also

NFL News: CeeDee Lamb has big answer for Jerry Jones after new contract offer by Dallas Cowboys

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro is a sports writer and analyst at Bolavip US, specializing in NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, Soccer, Tennis, and Golf. With over 15 years of experience, he has served as a broadcaster, commentator, and reporter at Grupo ACIR Radio in Mexico, covering major global events such as the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, FIFA Confederations Cup, World Baseball Classic, Pan American Games, PGA Tour, and ATP Tour. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Kylian Mbappe vs Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo: AI explains in which areas the Real Madrid star is better
Soccer

Kylian Mbappe vs Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo: AI explains in which areas the Real Madrid star is better

Magic Johnson reveals his pick for the NBA GOAT: Kobe Bryant or Michael Jordan?
NBA

Magic Johnson reveals his pick for the NBA GOAT: Kobe Bryant or Michael Jordan?

NFL News: 49ers could trade Brandon Aiyuk to a shocking NFC team
NFL

NFL News: 49ers could trade Brandon Aiyuk to a shocking NFC team

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami comeback date in question after Tata Martino’s statement
Soccer

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami comeback date in question after Tata Martino’s statement

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions