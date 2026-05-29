Patrick Mahomes details how Eric Bieniemy’s standards make Chiefs better

As Patrick Mahomes continues to rehabilitate his knee, he is already talking about the high standards of Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Eric Bieniemy‘s return as the Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator has Patrick Mahomes very excited. Speaking to the press, he detailed how the standard his coach brings is felt through the practice, even if it’s just OTAs.

Mahomes spoke on having Bieniemy back and said, “It’s just a standard that you have to practice with, and you have to play with, and he’s gonna hold you to that standard no matter who you are… he has brought in a lot of concepts and a lot of things that I’ve really liked that we’ve added in now.”

Mahomes also addressed the next step in his recovery, but the fact is he sounds like he is ready to go. Bieniemy could become one of the most underrated moves in the offseason if he can turn this offense around.

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Bieniemy has a keen eye for detail

Mahomes stated the fact that Bieniemy came back with new concepts. Bieniemy is relentless and loves to try new things. In fact, he likes to go and spend time with all the units on offense. Mahomes loves that about the OC.

Familiar face back in a familiar place.



Eric Bieniemy was working with the QBs & RBs as he returns to KC to serve as the #Chiefs OC pic.twitter.com/y6yW5ESnoS — Matt Foster (@MattFosterTV) May 1, 2026

Bieniemy has a catch phrase, even Bears’ head coach Ben Johnson quoted him in February, saying “the standard is the standard.” Newly-arrived Kenneth Walker III also spoke on Bieniemy saying, “He’s got high standards, and that’s good if you wanna be better.”

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Mahomes was better when Bieniemy was on the roster

Mahomes is an all-time great quarterback. However, he’s hit a bit of a slump in recent years. When Bieniemy was on the Chiefs during Mahomes early years, he thrived in ways the NFL hasn’t seen before.

Under Bieniemy, Mahomes won two MVPs, led the NFL in touchdowns twice, had two 5,000-yard seasons and led the league in QBR twice. Then, under Matt Nagy, he only got to the 4,000-yard mark once. He never had a full season under 4,000 with Bieniemy.