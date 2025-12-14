Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs were eliminated from the playoffs after losing 16-13 to the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium. In addition, Patrick Mahomes suffered a torn ACL and is out for the rest of the season.

Therefore, it seems safe to say that the dynasty is over. Mahomes will have a long recovery period, Travis Kelce could retire, and with many problems in the salary cap, general manager Brett Veach will now have to make drastic decisions.

After winning the Super Bowl three times and dominating the AFC in recent years, the first move seems likely to be in Mahomes’ offense. After a running game that was the biggest weakness in 2025, Isiah Pacheco could be at risk.

Will Isiah Pacheco get a contract extension from Kansas City Chiefs?

Isiah Pacheco will not receive a contract extension from the Kansas City Chiefs, according to a report by Nate Taylor on 96.5 The Fan. After giving him several opportunities in recent years, the time has come for a change, as the player is no longer part of the plans for the next season.

“He is not (in Chiefs’ plans for next season). I don’t think I’m breaking any news here, but I have not heard that he’s involved in next year. I have not. The front office understands that it’s time finally to invest in the running back position. They took it as far as they could with Isiah Pacheco. They gave him a chance to be the guy.”

One of the major criticisms of general manager Brett Veach was not taking advantage of the trade deadline to sign a star running back like Breece Hall. This left Mahomes without help at the running back position, and with a depleted offensive line, disaster struck.

Is Patrick Mahomes out for the rest of the season with Chiefs after suffering a knee injury?

Yes. Patrick Mahomes is out for the rest of the season with the Chiefs after the team confirmed that the star quarterback sustained a torn ACL in his left knee. He will most likely need surgery and a long recovery period.