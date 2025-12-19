Andy Reid acknowledged that Patrick Mahomes asked him to keep playing this season with the Kansas City Chiefs despite his knee injury. The head coach had to stop the star quarterback and make him understand that the issue was very serious.

“He’s so positive right now. He attacked this thing the day after. You wouldn’t expect anything less. Get me up and get me going. He was basically saying that an hour after the game. Brace me up and let me go. It’s not one of those injuries obviously, but, that’s his mindset. I think he’ll do great with a rehab. He’s pretty fast healer that way and his attitude, that’s about 90%of the thing. How you go about it. How willing are you to push through the pain of getting it right.”

Gardner Minshew took over in the final minutes of the game against the Chargers, and when the backup quarterback threw an interception, the Chiefs’ hopes to reach the Super Bowl were dashed. Now, it’s time to focus on the 2026 season.

Who will replace Patrick Mahomes after knee injury?

Gardner Minshew will replace Patrick Mahomes as the starting quarterback of the Chiefs after the star suffered a serious injury to his left knee. Three games remain in the season: Titans, Broncos, and Raiders.

How much money is Gardner Minshew in contract with Chiefs?

Gardner Minshew signed a one-year, $1.17 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, the veteran has a great opportunity to secure his next deal, whether with them or another team, if he performs well in these three games.

