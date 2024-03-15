Andy Reid sent special message to Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown after signing with Chiefs

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl just a month ago, but they’re already thinking in what’s ahead for the franchise. That’s why, during the start of free agency, the moves keep coming to help Patrick Mahomes.

Chris Jones got his long-awaited contract extension, L’Jarius Sneed was franchise tagged and Travis Kelce is absolutely convinced that he will be back in the 2024 season.

Now, in order to defend their title in the NFL, the Chiefs signed wide receiver Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown to a one-year, $11 million contract. Pure speed and a deep threat for Mahomes.

Andy Reid’s special message for Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown

Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown couldn’t hide his excitement as new player of the Kansas City Chiefs. “Blessed beyond measures. Excited to be a part of Chiefs Kingdom.”

Furthermore, the wide receiver shared a special message from head coach Andy Reid. “Hollywood, think Red today. KC Red with diamonds!!!” Of course, this is a clear message for the wide receiver. It’s time to get you a ring.

In 2019, the Ravens selected Brown with the No.25 overall pick in the NFL Draft. Nevertheless, his numbers with Baltimore and the Arizona Cardinals have been way below expectations. This a shot at redemption.