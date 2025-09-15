Andy Reid weighs in on Travis Kelce and Chiefs players wearing controversial Rashee Rice pregame shirts

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are clearly missing Rashee Rice on the field. Travis Kelce and other members of the team made that crystal clear on Sunday, sparking controversy by wearing pregame shirts in support of the wideout.

Warming up before the Week 2 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Arrowhead, Kelce and Tyquan Thornton were seen sporting t-shirts with photos of Rice and a phrase that read “Free 4.”

Kelce and Thornton faced backlash on social media, as many users felt they’re ignoring the fact that Rice was suspended by the NFL for his role in a multicar crash that left many people hurt last year.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Reid weighed in on the matter, explaining that Kelce and company were just trying to show support for a teammate appreciated in the Chiefs‘ locker room.

“I know these guys love Rashee and they feel for him sitting out here. I think it’s no more than that. Those guys love the kid and want him to feel part of it in their own way,” Reid said, as quoted by Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports.

Rice still serving NFL suspension

Rice, 25, is currently serving a six-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. He’s already missed the first two weeks of the 2025 NFL season, watching the Chiefs lose to both the Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles without him.

Rice’s suspension came after he pled guilty to two third-degree felony charges for his involvement in a multicar crash in Dallas during the 2024 offseason. In July, Rice was sentenced to five years of probation and 30 days of jail time for collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury.

The Chiefs won’t be able to count on Rice until October 19, when the Chiefs host division rivals Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead in Week 7. In the meantime, Reid and Kelce are clearly struggling without the third-year wideout.

Chiefs’ offense suffering Rice’s absence

Not only did Kansas City lose the first two games of the year, but its offense has also looked weak. Kelce led the team with just 61 receiving yards on four catches against the Eagles.

The WR room is missing Rice’s contribution on the field, as Thornton and Marquise “Hollywood” Brown were the only wideouts who caught multiple passes from Mahomes last time out. While Thornton had a touchdown in two catches for 59 yards, Brown posted just 30 yards in five receptions. Nikko Remigio (21 yards) and JuJu Smith-Schuster (5 yards) had to settle with only one reception each.

Rice won’t be back anytime soon though, so the Chiefs better figure out how to improve without him fast. Coming up next is a trip to New York to play the Giants, with the nation’s eyes all over the Chiefs as they’re playing the “Sunday Night Football” game of Week 3. After years of getting used to success, Reid and Kelce will be looking to avoid a 0-3 start.