Andy Reid voices message for Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Chiefs after 0-2 start with loss to Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs suffered a 17-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, starting the 2025 NFL season at 0-2. Andy Reid didn’t hold back in addressing the team’s struggles, directing his words to stars Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and the rest of the roster.

Focusing on Mahomes is understandable, considering that the Chiefs’ star quarterback is experiencing a 0-2 start for the first time in his professional career. His tenure, which began in 2017, has now included three consecutive losses, something that had never happened before. Alarm bells are starting to ring around the team’s performance.

The presence of tight end Kelce didn’t seem enough to challenge the Eagles. Mahomes has been without key weapons like Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy, two receivers who provide offensive firepower for the Chiefs. In this context, Reid’s words spark a reflection worth hearing during moments of instability.

Reid’s message to Mahomes, Kelce, and the rest of the Chiefs

“Keep playing hard. Stick together and play hard,” Reid said at the press conference following the loss to Philadelphia, marking the Chiefs’ worst start since 2014, the year the franchise failed to make the playoffs.

Patrick Mahomes warming up before the game vs. Eagles

Reid also analyzed the role Mahomes played for an offense that was limited in attacking options. The Chiefs’ star quarterback contributed a passing touchdown and a rushing TD. “Obviously, he wasn’t accounted for on some of those plays and he took advantage of it,” said the Kansas City head coach.

Reid was highly self-critical following loss vs Eagles

“I take full responsibility for that game. I thought my guys played their tails off. They stuck together throughout the game, and that will pay off for us down the road as we continue to grow,” Reid said after the Chiefs’ third consecutive defeat. In his remarks, he included not only Kelce and Mahomes but also implied that he has a lot of work to do for what’s ahead.