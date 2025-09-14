Patrick Mahomes drops tough admission after loss to Eagles with bold promise despite Chiefs’ 0-2 start

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs find themselves in unfamiliar territory early in the 2025 NFL season. Following the 20-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, the defending AFC West champions are winless through two weeks.

This is the first time the Chiefs have an 0-2 record with Mahomes on the roster. It’s also the first time the Texas Tech product is on a three-game losing streak since entering the NFL.

Before losing to the Los Angeles Chargers in the season opener, the Chiefs came from a painful defeat at the hands of the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. Therefore, during his postgame press conference, Mahomes couldn’t deny how tough this situation is.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But while he admitted this isn’t easy for Chiefs Kingdom, Mahomes promised that the team will get back to winning ways soon (via Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports): “I know it sucks to hear it for the fans, but I feel like we’re close. We’ve got to keep working and get ready for the Giants next week.”

Patrick Mahomes scrambles against the Eagles.

Advertisement

Patrick Mahomes says mistakes proved costly for Chiefs vs Eagles

Having the Super Bowl LIX rematch early in the season appeared to be a big opportunity for the Chiefs to redeem themselves, but the Eagles ended up gaining the upper hand again.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Andy Reid and Chiefs get massive update on Xavier Worthy’s shoulder injury

According to Mahomes, mistakes proved the difference at Arrowhead, where his team hadn’t lost since 2023: “We played two good football teams and made mistakes in big moments. . . We’re coming together as a team. . . It’s not how we wanted to start, but it’s how we respond.”

Advertisement

Chris Jones echoes Patrick Mahomes’ sentiment

If there’s one thing Chiefs fans can be relieved about is that their leaders are not hiding from this situation. Apart from Mahomes, Andy Reid also voiced an optimistic message after the loss to Philadelphia.

In addition, defensive tackle Chris Jones supported Mahomes’ comments: “We’re all very competitive and we want to win. . . We’re eager to figure this thing out and get back on the right track.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who are the Chiefs playing next?

The Chiefs will be on national television when they return to action in Week 3, as they’re visiting the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on “Sunday Night Football” on September 21.

If this one looked like a must-watch when the NFL released the schedule for the 2025 season, the start of the campaign is giving fans even more reasons to tune in. Both the Chiefs and Giants are 0-2 this year, so it will be a battle for a first victory in 2025.