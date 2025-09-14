Patrick Mahomes breaks silence on Travis Kelce’s dropped catch in Chiefs’ loss vs Eagles

Patrick Mahomes was one of the standout players for the Kansas City Chiefs in their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The 0-2 start reflects that the team was unable to avenge their Super Bowl loss in February 2025, and Andy Reid’s squad will need to work hard, including on offensive execution, with star Travis Kelce as one of its key figures.

Mahomes has been the key weapon in challenging the Eagles’ defense, contributing a passing touchdown and a rushing TD in the 17-20 loss. As the leader of the offense, the Chiefs superstar was self-critical after recognizing a miscommunication with one of his main weapons, Kelce.

The 0-2 start places Mahomes in a situation he has never experienced before in his tenure with the Chiefs, which began in 2017. The last time the Kansas City franchise had a start like this, it missed the playoffs. The context makes the pressure intense, and self-criticism becomes an important tool.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mahomes breaks silence on Kelce’s dropped catch

The Chiefs’ quarterback took responsibility for the situation and addressed Kelce’s interception at the goal line, a crucial play in the loss to the Eagles. “I threw it a tad too early. If I could put it on his body, he can catch it, take the hit, and get into the endzone,” Mahomes said at the press conference.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Mistakes made the difference

Mahomes didn’t stop at his own analysis and pointed to other reasons despite feeling a disconnect with Kelce. “We played two good football teams and made mistakes in big moments. We’re coming together as a team. It’s not how we wanted to start, but it’s how we respond,” he said at the press conference.

Advertisement

see also Patrick Mahomes drops tough admission after loss to Eagles with bold promise despite Chiefs’ 0-2 start

The Chiefs had last lost at Arrowhead Stadium to the Las Vegas Raiders in December 2023, and now, following a previous season without home losses, they have fallen again. The third consecutive defeat also marks the longest losing streak for Mahomes since he arrived in Kansas City.

Advertisement

Reid also delivered a message of self-criticism

The Chiefs’ coach didn’t shy away from a thorough analysis following the loss to the Eagles. “I take full responsibility for that game. I thought my guys played their tails off. They stuck together throughout the game, and that will pay off for us down the road as we continue to grow,” Reid told the press when asked about his decisions.