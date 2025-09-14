Chiefs are 0-2 after loss to Eagles: How many times has this happened to Patrick Mahomes?

The Kansas City Chiefs suffered a 17-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl rematch from February 2025, setting historic marks on the negative side for the franchise led by Patrick Mahomes. It’s a streak that began in last season’s final and continues to this day.

In the 2025 NFL season opener, the Chiefs had already fallen to the Los Angeles Chargers, and now they’ve lost again to the Eagles. The demand of reaching a fourth consecutive Super Bowl seems to be a burden for Kansas City, along with the absence of key weapons needed to deliver offensively.

In addition to Rashee Rice’s suspension, the Chiefs were also without receiver Xavier Worthy. Those are two crucial weapons Mahomes hasn’t had to showcase his dominance in the league. The loss to the Eagles opens a period of analyzing weaknesses. Starting 0-2 marks an unprecedented moment in the star quarterback’s tenure with Kansas City.

How many times has Mahomes started 0-2 with the Chiefs?

Mahomes had never been 0-2 with the Chiefs before, making this the worst start of his career with the Kansas City franchise. He joined the team in 2017, when Reid’s squad selected him in the first round of that year’s draft.

When was the last time the Chiefs started 0-2?

The Chiefs last started 0-2 in the 2014 season, Reid’s second year in charge of the franchise and the last time they failed to reach the playoffs. That stat alone is a bad omen for a team that has reached the last three straight Super Bowls, now facing the risk of seeing its dynasty come to an end.

Another first for Mahomes

The loss to Philadelphia brings another unprecedented streak for Mahomes, as it marks the first time the Chiefs have lost three straight games with him on the roster (counting the Super Bowl). While Kansas City’s star quarterback was intercepted once in the defeat to the Eagles, he still delivered a key performance by throwing for a touchdown and adding a rushing TD.