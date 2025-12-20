Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs could lose a very important member of their coaching staff next season. According to a report by Dianna Russini, Matt Nagy has emerged as a strong candidate to become the new head coach of the Titans.

“Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi and president of football operations Chad Brinker are leading the organization’s head coaching search, and I’m told their list is taking shape. Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy is viewed internally as a serious candidate. Nagy will be in Nashville on Sunday with Kansas City, but NFL rules state there can’t be any job discussions.”

In recent weeks, Nagy has received a lot of criticism for the way he has managed the offense led by Patrick Mahomes. The lack of a running game was a key factor in this season’s failure, and many experts have pointed out that the quarterback’s best stretch of his NFL career came with Eric Bieniemy.

How long is Andy Reid’s contract with Chiefs?

Andy Reid signed a five-year contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024 and became the highest-paid head coach in the NFL, with an annual salary close to $20 million.

Is Matt Nagy leaving Chiefs?

Matt Nagy could leave the Chiefs next season if he receives an attractive offer to become an NFL head coach. Although he is one of the favorites to take over the Titans, there will be competition from several other candidates in Tennessee, according to Russini.

“Tennessee also plans to reach out to several defensive coordinators, including the Indianapolis Colts’ Lou Anarumo, the Green Bay Packers’ Jeff Hafley, the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Anthony Campanile, the Rams’ Chris Shula, the Houston Texans’ Matt Burke and the Chargers’ Jesse Minter.”